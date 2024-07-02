Cassia’s milestone anniversary: a celebration of global flavour at SkyCity’s award-winning dining precinct

Sid and Chand Sahrawat reflect on 10 years of Cassia.

This year marks an especially significant milestone for Cassia: one year as part of the award-winning dining precinct at SkyCity, and 10 years as Auckland’s premier destination for modern authentic Indian cuisine.

Chef Sid Sahrawat’s award-winning modern Indian dining experience, Cassia, brings classic Indian spice combinations from his childhood together with local New Zealand ingredients. Born out of Sid and his wife Chand’s love for Indian home cooking, Cassia offers a unique fusion of Sid’s haute cuisine with Chand’s delicious home-made curries. When it opened its doors 10 years ago, Cassia was the first restaurant of its kind to offer an elevated, fine-dining Indian menu in Auckland.

Reflecting on their journey, Sid and Chand Sahrawat share their thoughts on what Cassia’s 10-year anniversary means to them. “When a brand makes it to 10 years, it means it has longevity. For us, it means that Cassia is loved by our customers, and that is a testament to all our staff, past and present, that we have made it to a decade,” says Sid.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Cassia has some exciting things in store. “We have to celebrate with our guests, so we are marking the occasion with a special dinner. Our ex-head chef and now owner of Sidart, Lesley Chandra, will be joining Sid in the Cassia kitchen once again,” says Chand. “Lesley was our first head chef when we started Cassia in 2014 and helped shape the vision for [it].”

Winter warmers at Cassia

Cassia’s move to SkyCity has been a significant part of its evolution. It’s been one year since Cassia became part of the SkyCity precinct, and the transition has brought numerous benefits. Sid reflects on the move, “The transition itself was a whirlwind. Chand and the team at SkyCity worked to transform the previous site of The Grill from New York steakhouse to modern Indian for Cassia in just eight weeks. For us, the highlight was keeping our team intact through tumultuous times. To be standing on the reopening night with our whole team and welcoming back our regular guests meant the world to us.”

The move has also provided additional support and resources. Sid says, “The advantages have been immense. Chand used to work in the background by herself, but now she has support from the marketing and HR teams at SkyCity. Our staff also benefit from advantages a corporate like SkyCity can provide, such as medical insurance and the ability to progress into bigger roles, which a small business like ours alone wouldn’t be able to offer.”

Cassia’s presence at SkyCity places it among an exciting array of international dining options. Chand is proud to have joined such esteemed company. “Cassia is the first Indian signature restaurant in SkyCity. I think it is a big thing for our community to see an Indian restaurant representing our culture in such an iconic venue,” she says. “We know that Indian food is loved around the world, and it is really special for us to have Cassia alongside Metita, MASU, and Depot, all much-loved eateries. We love that there is so much choice for diners at SkyCity, and it now includes Indian.”

For me, the consistency of experience with food and service is most important. After 10 years, our customers are familiar with the modern Indian offering, and they want to come back to try their favourite dishes, ones we cannot take off the menu, like our pani puri or lamb chops. We now have to continue making their experience better than their last.

For those who have never visited Cassia before, Sid sums it up by saying, “Cassia is the marriage of traditional Indian flavours and the beautiful produce Aotearoa has to offer. We love to redefine expectations of Indian cuisine and take our diners beyond butter chicken. We pride ourselves in taking diners on a journey through the different regions of India through dishes on the menu. We hope guests leave wanting to explore more about Indian cuisine and come back to try more of the menu.”

Cassia’s neighbours on Federal Street, Metita, have also made a significant impact on Auckland’s dining scene. Metita, which opened six months ago, offers the best of Pacific cuisine to Auckland. Chef Michael Meredith has spent this time delivering Pacific hospitality and refining the menu to celebrate all elements of the islands. Metita is Michael Meredith’s homage to his homeland and the culmination of his decades-long career in cooking. The restaurant brings something entirely unique to Auckland’s diverse dining scene.

Opening last October to rave reviews, Meredith has since been refining Metita’s offering, discovering what people connect with, and building on the menu based on the dishes, drinks, and ingredients that resonate with diners and hold meaning for the chef himself. Both those within and outside of the Pacific community have been relishing the richness of Polynesian culture brought to life by Meredith’s elevated take at Metita. The restaurant has recently launched a series of inventive, delicious new dishes, giving new life to existing menu items.

Feast at Cassia

Metita’s menu showcases the bounty of the Pacific through the use of seafood, root vegetables and tropical fruits. Seafood plays a central role, reflecting the islands’ proximity to the ocean. Root vegetables like taro, carrot, and cassava are commonly used and served in unique ways. Tropical fruits such as pineapple, mango, papaya, tamarind and passionfruit feature across the menu in mains, salads, desserts and cocktails.

The challenge is to reimagine the familiar, adding value and diversity, giving customers a taste of the Pacific and an entirely new experience. Some standout dishes include Seared tuna with ifi and green papaya salsa, and a Fried crispy skin pork hock with pineapple vinegar glaze, sapa sui, and chilli peanuts. These dishes highlight the essence of South Pacific cuisine, balancing traditional flavours with innovative techniques.

For those looking to experience a true taste of what Metita offers, the Toana’i Long Lunch is a must-try. A celebration of the Pacific through both food and hospitality, Meredith’s Toona’i is Metita’s version of a traditional Sunday lunch in the islands, often the first meal of the day after church. This convivial shared lunch includes snacks to start, dishes to share for the table and a sweet treat to finish, followed by a relaxing afternoon, as is tradition in the islands.

These two restaurants are just part of SkyCity’s exceptional dining precinct, joining other renowned establishments such as MASU by Nic Watt, The Fed Deli, Depot, and Huami.

MASU by Nic Watt offers an exquisite Japanese dining experience, focusing on traditional techniques and high-quality ingredients; The Fed Deli, by Al Brown, serves classic American deli eats with a Kiwi twist; Depot offers a casual yet sophisticated dining experience with a focus on fresh, local produce; and Huami provides some of the finest Chinese dining experiences in Auckland, with a menu that showcases the best of regional Chinese cuisine.

SkyCity is dedicated to providing the very best in global gastronomy, making it a premier dining destination in Auckland. Whether you are a local or a tourist, SkyCity offers a culinary journey around the world, all in one location.

As Cassia prepare to celebrate their milestone, including one year among such exalted company, the hospitality duo reflect on their journey and look forward to the future.

“Cassia’s backbone is the blending of the modern with the traditional to create authentic, mouth-watering Indian cuisine, cooked with love. We are excited to continue this journey and to celebrate with our guests,” Chand says.

“We hope guests leave wanting to explore more about Indian cuisine and come back to try more of the menu,” adds Sid. “We are committed to providing a consistent and exceptional dining experience, and we look forward to many more years of sharing our love for Indian cuisine with our customers.”

With exciting birthday activities planned, there is no better time to visit Cassia, along with the other dining stars at SkyCity, to experience the culinary magic that has made it one of Auckland’s most treasured restaurants.