Breakfast Revolution: Exploring The Bürgen Effect

Wholesome, flavoursome, soft and light, Bürgen bread beautifully upscales cheesy toast.

It’s so easy to get into a rut and go on autopilot when it comes to the weekly shop. But making just a few different choices can really turn your day around – we call it the Bürgen effect. Because choosing from a range of loaves packed full of grains or seeds opens up a whole world of flavour sensations. The secret? That traditional, wholesome quality that Bürgen fans can’t get enough of. Launched in the 1980s, Master Baker Doug Leighton’s aim was to create a bread that respected time-honoured traditions and combined healthy ingredients with delicious taste. Filled with grains and seeds and yet so soft and light, Bürgen lends itself to so many scrumptious pairings.

And the good news is everybody’s catered for – if you need more fibre, two slices of Bürgen Fabulous Fibre provide 30 per cent of your daily needs. Cutting down on carbs? Sensational Seeds has half the carbohydrates but with all the same great taste. There are options, too, for dairy and gluten-free bread lovers with no flavour compromise.

Soy & Linseed is a particular favourite of Bürgen fans across the country – a good source of protein and containing fibre, iron and magnesium, and with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this light and textural loaf is the perfect choice for a cheesy toast situation with a gourmet twist. Go ahead and give yourself a Bürgen moment.

Cheese and Dijon Toasts

Makes 2

2 slices Bürgen Soy & Linseed toast bread (or use Bürgen Soy & Linseed sandwich bread if you prefer)

1 cup grated Edam

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon zest

1 egg

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

50g feta, crumbled

Freshly ground pepper

To garnish, 1 Tbsp chopped parsley

Method

1. Preheat the oven grill.

2. Toast the bread under the grill on both sides.

3. Combine the Edam, mustard, zest, egg and parsley in a bowl. Spread onto the toast.

4. Crumble over the feta and bake under the grill until melted and golden.

5. Serve with some fresh ground pepper and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.