Break Up With Breakouts: How To Get Rid Of Acne For Good, According To An Expert

Acne is a curable condition at skin clinic Anue.

Acne doesn’t discriminate.

Pimples, pustules, nodules, cysts, blackheads, whiteheads... no one is immune to those pesky bumps that tend to crop up at the most inconvenient times (like right before a big event).

Whether your breakouts are red and angry, or virtually imperceptible, if bumps are causing you bother, then that’s reason enough to address them.

We all have unique skin types, tones and lifestyles, which makes it even trickier to issue a piece of one-size-fits-all advice on how best to treat it.

With its multi-disciplinary approach to personalised acne treatment, Auckland-based skin clinic Anue is delivering real, visible results for those suffering from acne.

Under the guidance of founder and dermatologist Dr David Lim, Anue is leading the charge with dermatologically led treatments and evidence-based laser and skin therapy for a full 360-approach to treating acne and boosting skin health long-term.

Acne is my favourite condition to treat,” says Dr Lim. “Successful treatment can literally be life changing and gives me immense satisfaction.”

The team at Anue believe acne is wholly curable – not a life-long sentence. By coupling dermatologist-led care with effective, personalised treatments, Anue makes clear, healthy skin within reach.

Here to unpack the intricacies of acne and how best to banish bumps for good, Dr Lim shares his secrets to a clear complexion and the confidence that it brings.

What causes acne?

Scientifically speaking, acne is a disorder of the pilosebaceous unit in the skin (aka the hair follicle, hair shaft and sebaceous glands).

Put simply, acne occurs when too much oil, dead skin cells or bacteria clog a pore, which triggers the body’s inflammatory response, resulting in a red, raised lesion (a pimple).

“Acne can be caused by a complex interplay between hormones, microbiome and immune response,” Dr Lim says.

What triggers acne can vary greatly from person to person, but some of the common causes include follicular hyperkeratinisation (or the shedding of dead skin cells which form a plug in the pore), hormonal fluctuations (sex hormones can stimulate the sebaceous glands to produce more oil) along with inflammation linked to bacteria like Cutibacterium on skin.

Despite swirling rumours over acne being present on “dirty” skin, or chocolate’s role in causing breakouts, Dr Lim says both are common myths.

“There is countless health misinformation advocating for better hygiene or diet. Evidence demonstrates hygiene does not really play a role in acne and diet has minimal impact,” he says.

How common is acne?

Many people would assume acne is a skin condition affecting teens, typically occurring throughout puberty due to hormonal fluctuations.

Its impacts are far-reaching, with research revealing approximately 85% of teenagers and young adults experience some form of acne.

However, Dr Lim explains acne is now considered a chronic condition which affects people from all walks of life – from childhood to teendom to adulthood.

At Anue, the team has seen people as young as seven be impacted by acne, and while most cases will resolve by their early twenties, some patients will continue to suffer from the condition from their thirties and beyond.

Anue Before and After

The hidden impact of acne

It’s not just the physical symptoms of acne that can be difficult to grapple with; there’s a whole host of emotions that come with having acneic skin.

Dr Lim explains acne can have a significant impact on mental health, self-esteem, social relationships and career choices.

“It’s not just about clear skin, it’s about transforming lives,” he says. “By curing acne for good, we help restore confidence and improve the overall wellbeing of our patients, witnessing firsthand how real, lasting results can change lives for the better.”

A common concern for those wanting to treat their acne is to minimise permanent scarring, and Dr Lim says expert treatment is the best course for acne to mitigate any atrophic (depressed) or hypertrophic (raised) scars.

The team at Anue can recommend any additional treatments needed to help shut down the early stages of scarring, making clear, healthy skin achievable for all.

How can you treat it?

As with treating any skin concern, consistency is key.

Together with an expert team of dermatologists, nurses and beauty therapists, Anue offers a multidisciplinary approach not seen elsewhere.

“A lot of skin clinics are not able to offer such a multidisciplinary approach, which can limit the treatments they offer and therefore limit the effectiveness of their results,” Dr Lim says.

He’s quick to acknowledge that while working with a specialist dermatologist can come with a higher price tag, it’s often the best route for early and effective care which can save money in the long-term, not to mention help to side-step scarring.

“Delaying proper treatment can result in further scars developing. While there are new and effective treatments for scars, it is much better to avoid scars developing in the first place. Earlier treatment can result in better long-term results and minimisation of scars,” he says.

Anue’s tailored treatment plans include topicals like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or prescription topicals, oral medications, along with chemical peels, light and laser therapies, microneedling to improve skin health and minimise the severity of scars.

The professional, dermatologist-led concept goes far beyond just treatments, enabling every patient to both look and feel their best. And that doesn’t end when your treatment does, either, Anue goes one step further to ensure that newfound confidence is lasting.