Avène Launches Its Newest Innovation With Viva

Skincare arbiters convened for lunch, learning and a toast to French expertise, hearing from industry experts about the science behind the range.

The French are known for many things — their prolific wineries, edible delicacies, and not least, their groundbreaking skincare innovations.

All three culminated at the exclusive Avène and Viva long lunch hosted at modern French restaurant Origine last month, where the Viva team were joined by 20 influential skincare arbiters to celebrate the launch of Avène’s newest innovation — Hyaluron Activ B3.

In between courses, which included gravlax de saumon and charcuterie, Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti welcomed Janis McNicholas, head of medical sales and training at Pierre Fabre Laboratories Australia and Dr Vania Sinovich, qualified dermatologist and founder of The Skin Company to discuss the effects of ageing on the skin and how Avène’s new Hyaluron Activ B3 range could help.

The three-strong Hyaluron Activ B3 collection encompasses the Concentrated Plumping Serum, Renewal Firming Cream and Intensive Night Cream, and is geared towards those experiencing the second stages of ageing (or when wrinkles are deeper set). Clinical trials conducted by Avène found that 76 per cent of wrinkles and fine lines were less visible*, and after 15 days skin was revitalised** and appeared firmer***.

Formulated with Thermal Spring Water, Avène’s hero ingredient used throughout its skincare line, Janis explained how the new Hyaluron Activ B3 range is by far the brand’s most innovative yet.

Avène's new Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum and the classic Avène Eau Thermale. Photo / Babiche Martens.

“It’s my favourite range because of how it really targets the signs of ageing. And for me, that’s something quite close to my heart at the moment. It’s a beautiful range to start with those fine lines, wrinkles and loss of radiance,” she explained.

Backed by dermatologists, Janis shared valuable insights into the research and development process of the range by Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

"As a pharmaceutical company, we're always looking at innovative ways of creating new and exciting formulas that really are going to help the quality of life of patients and consumers. And this particular range is no exception," Janis said.

Created in collaboration with leading global ageing cell specialist Professor Jean-Marc Lemaitre, Janis spoke of the science behind the skincare, which took six years to develop.

Professor Lemaitre, aka the Master of Time, worked in conjunction with Avène’s in-house research and development professor to formulate a skincare range which helps reduce the visible signs of ageing at a cellular level. His findings into the concept of cell senescence, or the process of deterioration with age, showed that as one cell’s activity decreases the impact is catching — causing surrounding cells to become senescent too. The result? Decreased cell renewal and speeding up the ageing process, resulting in wrinkles, lines and sagging.

Our local expert on skin ageing, Dr Vania took the floor to explain why we experience volume loss or laxity in the skin as we age.

There are two types of ageing — intrinsic and extrinsic ageing. Intrinsic ageing is largely unavoidable and refers to age-related changes which are usually genetically determined. This only accounts for 10 per cent of ageing. Extrinsic ageing is more modifiable. It is largely due to cumulative sun exposure and its premature aging of the skin. Other factors include smoking, and to a lesser extent, air pollution and lifestyle factors such as diet, alcohol, stress and illness,” Dr Vania Says.

Dr Vania stressed the importance of defending against ultraviolet light, particularly UVA rays, by selecting a good broad-spectrum protection sunscreen rated SPF50 or higher - not to mention skincare laced with efficacious ingredients.

Avène’s new Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream and Intensive Night Cream. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Avène’s Hyaluron Activ B3 range contains a proprietary blend of youth-boosting skincare ingredients including a concentration of niacinamide, two forms of hyaluronic acid, and collagen-booster retinal - from 90 per cent natural origin ingredients. In broad terms, Dr Vania shared the myriad benefits of each ingredient, and how they can promote a more radiant, smoother complexion.

“Retinal is the gold standard of cosmeceuticals. It was first used in the 1970s in topical vitamin A prescription formulations to treat acne, but it was quickly recognised that this reduced wrinkles, age spots and sunspots,” she said.

“It is the skin’s regulator. It promotes collagen production, which puts the brakes on processes that break down collagen, and is great for uneven skin tone and oily skin types. It’s also good at knocking out the free radicals that come with ultraviolet light exposure every day”

Its use comes with a warning, as Dr Vania says most people need to build up a tolerance to vitamin A-based products to avoid any skin irritation or barrier damage. "You have to introduce it slowly, because if you go too quickly or apply too much it can cause irritation," she said.

Dr Vania loves niacinamide for its multi-tasking properties, its suitability for uneven skin tone or pigmentation, and its ability to promote collagen and address redness.

“For someone who’s got acne or eczema-prone skin, it doesn’t tend to irritate them as much as say a vitamin C or vitamin A-based product,” she said.

Hyaluronic acid is what Dr Vania calls the “great hydrator”.

“Basically, it’s a sugar molecule. It’s a water magnet and attracts 1000 times its body weight, meaning it’s so wonderful at plumping up dehydrated, ageing skin,” she said.

With a few heads nodding in agreement in the crowd, Janis continued by explaining how the different molecular weights of the key ingredients contained within each product impacted their absorbency into the skin.

“We have two different types of hyaluronic acid — one molecule with a high molecular weight, which will sit on top of the skin’s surface to provide moisture. Then we’ve got an intermediate molecular weight, which absorbs deeper into the layers of the skin,” she said.

Now for the fun part, how best to incorporate Avène’s three new products into your own skincare regime? After conducting a patch test, Janis recommended starting with twice daily cleansing, using a cleanse that’s suited to your skin type.

Next, a spritz of Avène’s iconic Thermal Spring Water, which serves as an important skincare step and can be used to revive makeup throughout the day, too.

Followed by the Avène Hyaluron Activ B3 Concentrated Plumping Serum, which boasts an aqua gel texture which smooths beautifully onto the skin.

Janis recommended a layer of the Renewal Firming Cream for daytime (with your chosen sunscreen on top), or the Intensive Night Cream before you snooze.

There are even greater innovations in the pipeline, Janis teased, adding that refillable options will soon be added to the range.

With the formalities over, guests were invited to swatch the products, with many squeals of delight being heard around the table as mains of contre-filet or poisson du jour were served.

As champagne flutes clinked and the jubilant mood continued, guests were sent on their way not only with the products, but a fresh understanding of the skin ageing process and a sound knowledge on how best the new range can care for their skin.

The new Avène Hyaluron Activ B range is available online and in-store at pharmacies, including Chemist Warehouse, Life Pharmacy, Bargain Chemist and Unichem Pharmacies.

