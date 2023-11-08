At SXSW Sydney, We’re Reminded That Opportunity Comes From Redefining Our Relationship With Work And Play

Innovation, balance and hybrid lifestyles were at the heart of this year’s inaugural event.

Work hard — play hard, a time-honoured adage that revealed itself to be even more pertinent in a fast-moving digital world at the inaugural SXSW Sydney with HP and Intel last month. Dan Ahwa reports from this year’s event, exploring the multitude of insightful panel discussions and workshops on offer and mingling with thinkers and business leaders who are helping reshape our ongoing pursuit of achieving the perfect work-life balance.

Of all the declarations, personal statements, and storytelling on offer at this year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney with HP and Intel last month, one of the key takeaways came from the Work Relationship Index presented by HP NZ’s Country Manager Oliver Hill, and the need for organisations to re-evaluate the way they communicate and lead their employees. This inaugural HP Work Relationship Index is, essentially, a comprehensive study that explores employees’ relationship with work around the world, vital information as we rethink our approach to work/life balance.

It’s not often we are given an opportunity to truly reflect on the intensity of the last couple of years at work, so to sit in a room with other journalists and members of the tech community to divulge what our professional lives mean to us now, was an opportunity to sink deep into the reality of our working lives, and how much technology and mental health issues have propelled to the forefront of how to navigate decision making at work now.

Expectations of work have changed big time, as Hill explained. If there’s one lesson I’ve gleaned from our hybrid working models of late, it’s the desire for organisations to truly value their people.

At this point in any employee’s life, we’re past the point of caring for corporate jargon too — the mollycoddling, the faux earnestness, the patronising placating. In this day and age, as Hill explained, in his presentation, unhealthy relationships with work are driving a mental, emotional, and physical health crisis that’s unprecedented, and we need to reset the way we manage our people in order for organisations to truly flourish.

We all know of people who have decided to take a step back and lean out, making more time for themselves and their families. Perhaps it’s in the pursuit of something else more meaningful than a job title or the desire for a different type of ambition that speaks to the heart.

In a world fuelled by data and analytics, artificial intelligence and a relentless glut of content, how do people in their professional lives cut through the noise to ensure their emotional capacity isn’t being compromised and that they can have a more balanced relationship with work?

Hill explained that 58 per cent of people surveyed for the Work Relationship Index agree that the expectations of their relationship with work have increased over the past three years, and that after analysing more than 50 factors in its research, six drivers were identified, representing key imperatives for business leaders to truly take into consideration. These are:

- Fulfilment: Finding purpose, meaning and empowerment at work.

- Leadership: Leading with empathy and emotional connection.

- People security: Putting people first and placing them at the heart of decision-making.

- Skills: Enabling new hard and soft skills that accommodate different learning styles.

- Tools: Technology’s emergence as a critical vehicle for employee engagement.

- Workspace: Delivering flexibility and trust in where employees work, enabled by seamless transitions.

Two of these imperatives — tools and workspace — have seen a dramatic shift in how we work today. In our technologically driven and digital age, our reliance on quality tools has increased considerably over the past three years, and with that, the need to feel motivated and productive enough to turn up for work.

According to guest speaker Leanne Robers, co-founder of She Loves Tech who was a guest speaker during the week, one way to motivate employees right now is to revise the need for endless meetings into more “intentional gatherings.”

“How do you reorganise the office so that people can collaborate effectively? How do you unite teams in a hybrid setting? Intentional gathering can be much more effective than enforced meetings” explained Robers. As the co-founder of the world’s largest startup competition and accelerator programme for women-led and women-impact start-ups, Robers is dedicated to ensuring her role as a leader is aligned with the flexibility employees desire.

"Employers need to create spaces and environments where people actually want to turn up to work, and in most cases, the most productive points of gathering are at the water cooler when people are more candid and open about ideas. Creating more opportunity for staff to engage away from the formalities of a meeting is essential to productivity too."

In terms of tools, Hill and the HP team were also on hand to offer up three new products that align with this idea of employee engagement through technology — tech that encourages not only professional efficiency but also tech that prioritises downtime too.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC: At first glance, a sleek mini laptop, but on further inspection, a game-changing three-in-one device that seamlessly transitions from work to play. As the world’s first foldable PC with a wireless charging keyboard and pen, the Foldable PC offers up an easy solution for people who work on the go.

The HP Envy Move: My personal favourite, this is the world’s only moveable all-in-one PC with a 23.8-inch screen. Easy to carry from room to room, you can go from watching your favourite cooking show in the kitchen without having to squint at your mobile phone, to transporting it easily to the bedroom or living room for some downtime with your favourite series or a workout session. A discrete handle allows for easy movement between rooms whether you are gaming, studying, working or watching.

In addition to these new tools, guests were invited to also preview the forthcoming HP OfficeJet Pro Portfolio (January 2024) featuring cloud-integrated solutions and impressively, HP Instant Ink, the world’s first smart ink delivery service.

Technology like this can only be created as a result of what people have experienced over the last few years, as HP continues to build on developing tools that are actually adapting to real-life changes.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, the boundaries between work, play, and everything in between have become increasingly blurred” explains HP’s Koh Kong Meng, the Vice President and Head of Personal Systems Category for Greater Asia, HP Inc.

“These cutting-edge solutions are more than just devices, but our companions in this journey, providing seamless transitions and enhanced experiences, whether we are working from home, connecting with loved ones, or indulging in our passions.”

The HP Envy Move

Another key outcome of the week-long SXSW Sydney event was that as much as we need to focus on changing our relationship with work, so too is the necessity to develop a healthier relationship with play.

As Robers noted in her fireside conversation with Hill, “We really need to allow ourselves to play, to experiment and to not be afraid to have the time to learn from failure in a way that’s healthy. We need to change our relationship with failure and give it a new term of experimentation.”

Key activations around the ICC Centre in Sydney’s sparkling Darling Harbour offered up plenty of opportunity for guests to leave seminars and be inspired by the many fun activations on offer; from open-air concert areas to interactive sponsorship activations, one of these highlights included HP’s immersive blue box, where guests were invited to share their ‘flex’ with the help of some of its latest products.

From seminars on how business should balance creativity with commercial partnerships to how the South Korean film and television industry has conquered the world, to the use of psychedelics in psychotherapy, the diverse range of topics explored throughout the week at SXSW Sydney was a reflection of how vital it is for communities to come together and learn about advances being made within each industry, with a reminder that creativity should always be at the heart of redefining our relationship with work.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC

One standout talk came via Chance The Rapper’s keynote appearance, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop this year. Along with discussing his journey, hip-hop’s significant contribution to culture and his creative process, the 30-year-old Chicago native offered up his own opinion of the unsuccessful results of the Australian Indigenous Voice referendum which took place a week prior to SXSW Sydney.

“Oppressed people make great art,” he explained at the talk. “But also have been here for 65,000 years, and taught agriculture and taught society so many things. To understand them is outside of art and the beauty of things. It’s also the ugliness of things and being able to recognise where you were assisted and where you were allowed in; and being gracious enough and humble enough to recognise where you are in the world, and where the people who you owe things are in the world.”

The week’s reflective talking points across business, tech and creativity provided the perfect opportunity to reassess our ability to communicate and create in this day and age, where so many of us are pondering the meaning of life. Whether it’s using technology to help us improve our relationship with work or taking more time for ourselves, events like SXSW offer up an opportunity for all of us to think about what that work/life balance means to us now. As Chance the Rapper explains when affronted with the very deep question of what the meaning of life is, opportunity is at the heart of why we work and play.

“I think the meaning of life is opportunity,” he proffered. “Opportunity to impress and impact upon the world — you can build or destroy. You have the opportunity to do literally anything you want. You could be a giver of life, you can be a taker of life. You can be in power or you can be a person who takes power. You have the opportunity every moment of every day to impact people. I believe my purpose in life is to allow God to speak through me and to be a vessel for love, liberty, and understanding and I try and work against my flesh every day to take that opportunity and not to waste it.”

