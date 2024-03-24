All The Glittering Highlights From This Year’s Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace At The Lexus Urban Polo

Missed out on tickets? Here’s everything you need to know from the sparkling finale of the social season.

Capturing the last of the sunny weather, the Lexus Urban Polo saw Auckland Domain transformed into a hive of activity on Saturday March 9.

Rounding out the social season on a high note, the glittering affair saw thousands of well-dressed guests pour into the Domain to soak up all the fast-paced action the Lexus Urban Polo had to offer.

Kishan Patel and Albert Cho.

While some filtered into private marquees, others ventured to the far side of the field for a truly unique (and chic) experience.

Illuminated by the sun shining overhead was the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace, which offered esteemed guests’ multiple zones in which to sip the Champagne house’s signature Clicquot Yellow Label or Rosé. This included a relaxed lounge area complete with rows of deck chairs to recline, a mere stone’s throw away from the speed and exhilaration of play.

Inside a bright, white marquee sat the well-stocked bar bedecked in Veuve Clicquot's iconic yellow, where guests could select their Champagne of choice or revel in the lively atmosphere.

Equally impressive was the selection of canapes on offer, ranging from a fresh watermelon salad served with goat’s cheese and feta, through to heartier bites like pulled beef sliders and risotto-filled arancini.

Josh and Helen Emett.

After all four chukkas of the first Pro Am Match, or the 25-minute period of play, guests were invited to participate in the time-honoured tradition of stomping the divots, or the mounds of grass hacked out of the grounds by players’ mallets (an activity which renders wedge heels essential).

A hitting competition followed (a sight to behold with many well-dressed guests standing atop white boxes to simulate swinging a mallet from horseback) which incited many laughs.

Enjoying the sights from Veuve Clicquot’s private marquee, stylish attendees ran the gamut from fashionable forces Constance and Eddie von Dadelszen; property power couple Dominique and Mark Francis; through to restaurateurs Josh Emett and wife Helen; radio announcer Clint Roberts; PR powerhouse Freya Munro-Goodey and model Dante Numa.

Dominique and Mark Francis.

The Solaire Squad, soaking up the sun at the Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace, were dressed in all their finery, including multi-disciplinary artist Sarah Jayne Kavali, fashion photographer Nicole Ku and fashion personality Aki Curtis, raising their flutes with friends and soaking up the vibes.

Discover all the action and excitement from this year's Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace at the Lexus Urban Polo here.