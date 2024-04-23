Alfa Romeo’s New Tonale Hybrid Redefines The SUV With Sporty Flair

Viva test-drives the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid, a new era of electrification and connectivity for the iconic Italian brand.

If Shakespeare’s Juliet had her licence, she’d no doubt drive an Alfa Romeo – and now it’s clear which model she’d go for. The Alfa Romeo Tonale is its stylish compact hybrid SUV and Alfa Romeo’s first venture into electrified cars, ideal for romantics keen to arrive in style. Viva took the Tonale Veloce in “Alfa Red” for a weekend spin, and discovered this is a car for aesthetically minded individuals looking to add a little sporty pep to their everyday.

The Veloce is the higher performer of the two new options in the Tonale range, (the other being the Tonale Ti), available from $59,990 plus on road costs, a competitive price point for a luxury European vehicle. Alfa Romeo describes the Tonale as a mild hybrid, meaning it transitions between the 1.5L 4-cylinder VGT combustion engine and a self-charging 48-bolt battery, with fuel consumption of 5.6L/100km, much lower than your average petrol-only SUV.

From the sexy, sculptural side panels to the distinctive Alfa Romeo grille and stunning 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Tonale certainly stands out in the carpark, and throughout the weekend it attracted quite a few admiring glances. Yet it’s no loudmouth hollering under your window. In fact the Tonale is so discreet and quiet that when reversing out of a carpark at the gym on Sunday morning it was necessary to kindly ask the people chatting at the rear of the car to move.

The Tonale’s driver-friendly guidance system also kicked in when in reverse, the 360-degree camera providing a bird’s-eye view of the car, an invaluable tool when backing out of narrow driveways or sliding into awkward urban parks. Its compact size also proved ideal at handling the busy carpark at school pick-up, not to mention a boot full of groceries, none of which ran the risk of tumbling out of the shopping bags, thanks to the sloping boot space and array of tethers.

Since 1910 Alfa Romeo has built its cars with the driver front and centre, and the Tonale’s new era of electrification and connectivity doesn’t compromise on that, or its dedication to iconic Italian style. It’s a sleek experience to get behind the Tonale’s soft yet sporty padded steering wheel, and if the mood strikes – or you’re keen to show off to your star-crossed lover – there’s the option to drive the Tonale as a manual by switching to the aluminium paddle gears.

Meanwhile its customisable comforts, from the radio to the heated seats and navigation, are accessed at the touch of the flatscreen Uconnect infotainment system. Turn on the air con and it’s emitted from sporty round fans. Audio plays from 14 Harman Kardon speakers throughout.

Though it’s a car that’s fun to drive on short urban errands, the steering feeling particularly light and easy to manoeuvre through the ‘burbs, driving the Tonale on the northern motorway was just as satisfying, a chance to show off the Alfa Romeo’s sporty roots. Three drive modes are available, each of which feel quite different. Outside of its default ‘Natural’ mode is Advanced Efficiency mode and Dynamic, the latter lifting the car’s performance for a more sensitive road feel. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For the safety-conscious, there are also multiple features for peace of mind, including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Centreing, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Drowsy Driver Detection. Another great modern feature is the charging pad in which to lie an iPhone (or Android), which easily connects to hands-free wireless Apply CarPlay. Handily when you arrive at your destination, the dashboard flashes with a reminder to take your phone with you. Something lovestruck Juliet would no doubt appreciate.

Find out more about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid at Alfaromeo.co.nz