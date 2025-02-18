Ahead of the Crowd: Summer-in-the-city Set Menus For Discerning Citysiders

SkyCity’s bespoke Golden Hour menus are a great excuse to start balmy evenings early.

What’s the most luxurious time of day in Auckland? Surely it’s 5—6pm, that magical hour when you log off, shuck off your mental to-do lists and step into the sunshine, a late-summer fizz in the air.

The return of SkyCity’s popular Golden Hour makes the proposition even more enticing. From now until April 30, the entertainment precinct is offering a selection of bespoke set menu specials across their award-winning restaurants during the first sitting of the evening. This includes drinks, entrees, delicious mains and desserts, prepared by culinary stars in some of Auckland’s most ambient settings. It’s the ideal time to finally try that amazing restaurant you read about, elongate the commute home with wine and shared plates with workmates, or start your night out early with a meal to remember before heading to a show, a gig or a wander through the city as the sun melts into the harbour.

This is excellent value dining, especially if you gather your friends for some all—important in—person socialising, the allure of sharing plates allowing for great conversation starters and the opportunity to try out several enticing dishes.

Participating Golden Hour restaurants include SkyCity’s Metita, Michael Meredith’s elevated take on Pasifika fare which made the top 10 and won the award for Best Interior in Viva’s Top 60 Auckland Restaurant Awards for 2024. Other SkyCity restaurants which made this iconic best dining list, include Depot, MASU by Nic Watt and Cassia — Sid Sahrawat’s exploration of modern Indian cuisine. Plus there’s The Grill, Huami, Fed Deli and Orbit 360° Dining to choose from.

Unwind with workmates over a glass of Church Road Chardonnay and share some seriously delicious plates, cosy up on a romantic dinner date that’s sure to impress or kick off a cultural night out at the Auckland Arts Festival, coming to the city in March, by satisfying your curious appetite at one of the many worldly cuisines on offer at SkyCity.

It pays to be quick to book, so put the word out to your friends and add to your calendars, as these sought-after sittings will fill up fast.

SkyCity’s Golden Hour will be available for a limited time, offering expertly curated menus and a chance to explore diverse cuisines, all without stepping too far from your office — and the chance to be tucked up in bed at a reasonable hour, ready to try another Golden Hour menu the next night.

Golden Hour menus

Let your taste buds travel to exotic locations and sample signature dishes from some of the city’s top eateries and winners in the Viva Restaurant Awards 2024, paired with delicious wines from Church Road in Hawke’s Bay. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Cassia. Photo / Supplied

Cassia, $60 (Viva Restaurant Awards 2024)

Travel though India and discover the spices and flavours from Cassia’s Golden Hour menu, starting with a glass of Church Road McDonald Series chardonnay. Curated by Sid Sahrawat, experience a culinary journey with some of their most vibrant and popular dishes, including lamb seekh, and tandoori chicken labadar served with garlic naan and basmati rice, followed by your choice of dessert.

Metita. Photo / Supplied

Metita, $60 (Top 10, Viva Restaurant Awards 2024)

Take a fresh exploration of Pacific cuisine with Metita’s two-course menu. In an award-winning setting that transports you to the islands, (awarded Interior Design Award 2024) start your evening with a glass of Church Road McDonald Series chardonnay, and your choice of steamed snapper with tarua (Tongan taro) and makrut lime, or the wood roasted chicken leg cooked over the embers of the fire. Dessert is a journey to the tropics, with the sweet and sour flavours of the passionfruit sasalapa or try the pasifik koko (Samoan dark chocolate) with turmeric and tipolo (citrus).

Huami. Photo / Supplied

Huami, $68

Experience the true taste of Asia behind the red doors on Federal Street with the Huami sharing menu, paired with a glass of Church Road McDonald Series syrah. Start with a modern take on Asian fusion cuisine with the crispy tabasco prawns, followed by signature traditional dishes from the regional provinces, including Yangzhou barbequed pork fried rice, kong bao chicken and quick-fried string bean with Hong Kong olive leaves.

The Grill. Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Grill, $70

Embark on a journey through the diverse landscapes of New Zealand, starting with a glass of Church Road Gwen rosé or McDonald Series syrah. Dishes are designed to be shared, starting with garlic bread with a potato and horopito bun, and a selection of salmon, tuna and Haku kingfish sashimi. From the pastures to the sea, choose from the II Casaro burrata gnocchi, fish of the day or 190g Savannah eye fillet, each served with Makikihi beef fat chips.

Depot. Photo / Supplied

Depot, $60 (Viva Restaurant Awards 2024)

Drop into Depot for chef Al Brown’s quintessential Kiwi kai, starting with a Church Road McDonald Series chardonnay served in an iconic Depot tumbler. Highlighting fresh and in-season produce, the menu offers trevally sashimi with soy syrup, wasabi peas and kewpie mayo, wood-fired New Zealand green-lipped mussels with ‘Salash’ chorizo butter, and the snapper sliders, with pickled lemon mayo and watercress.

Fed Deli. Photo / Supplied

Fed Deli, $60

Let Fed serve you right during Golden Hour with a Church Road McDonald Series chardonnay to start, two classic chicken salad sandwiches served with a small side of their famous Montreal poutine to share. And then enjoy a slice of pie to finish from the daily selection. Grab an extra chardonnay for $14!

MASU by Nic Watt. Photo / Supplied

MASU by Nic Watt, $70 (Viva Restaurant Awards 2024)

Another star of the Viva Top 60 Restaurant Awards, chef Nic Watt’s MASU offers the chance to indulge in a platter of fresh sashimi, fresh Pacific oyster smoked fish tempura roll, miso soup and your choice of main, all served with robata grilled broccolini and almond miso. Options include teriyaki king salmon, chashu pork belly or South Waikato lamb cutlets.

Orbit 360° Dining. Photo / Supplied

Orbit 360° Dining, $109

Dine among the clouds, overlooking the stunning Hauraki Gulf at Auckland’s only rotating restaurant. Enjoy a starter, main and a dessert from Orbit’s menu, paired with a glass of Glass of Church Road McDonald Series sauvignon blanc or merlot.

Golden Hour, SkyCity runs from February 17 to April 30, from 5-6pm. Book now by browsing participating restaurants at skycity.co.nz/goldenhour or be inspired @skycityakl