A My Food Bag Christmas with Hannah and Beauden Barrett

Join the Barretts for a festive family feast.

A sneak-peak at the Barretts early Kiwi Christmas and a to-die-for menu from My Food Bag.

This year’s festive celebrations for All Black Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah, are coming a little earlier than usual. Having just arrived back in the country after the Rugby World Cup in France, the family of four are leaving again at the end of November to head to Japan – Beauden has signed with Japanese rugby club Toyota Verblitz and will be based there for the season. With “a lot to do” before then, one thing Hannah isn’t worried about is a delicious spread for a festive knees-up before they go. The couple are treating their family to a Kiwi summer-inspired Christmas lunch at their Auckland home, thanks to My Food Bag and we chatted with Hannah before the event to get all the details. “We’ll be hosting my parents, two grandmas, my brother and his partner, my aunty and uncle, and my two sister-in-laws – I can’t wait,” says Hannah of the event.

So, what’s on the menu? “We opted for My Food Bag’s ‘My Classic Christmas’ bag this year – the menu looks amazing,” she says. Included will be whipped feta and sticky dates with baguette; apple cider-glazed free-range ham; rosemary and garlic Lumina lamb leg with cranberry stuffing balls and gravy; garlic butter potatoes; tomato and charred capsicum platter with shaved parmesan; charred courgette and green bean orzo salad with feta and chilli; and Hannah’s ultimate favourite dessert, pavlova – this year a vanilla peach crumble variety. To cater for her larger family, Hannah added on some optional extras: a pomegranate-glazed side of NZ salmon, an entertainer’s cheeseboard and black forest cheesecake.

As long-time customers, The Barretts are well-versed on how the meal-kit delivery service makes life so much easier, not to mention delicious – so thought, why not do the same for Christmas? “We did it once, and there was no going back,” says Hannah.

For the look of the table, Hannah decided on a minimal theme using ice blue paper ornaments, eucalyptus garland and beautiful candles from A&C Homestore – to complement her existing tableware. “And if it’s sunny, all the windows and doors will be open for that perfect indoor-outdoor flow,” she says.

“I just want whatever is going to make my life easier – with My Food Bag, I don’t have to plan a menu, go to the shops or try to figure out how much food I need. It makes Christmas so much more enjoyable knowing that everything is going to be delicious and perfect,” Hannah says. “And the beauty of My Food Bag Christmas is that it’s easy for everyone to chip in. Usually we delegate the recipes out to whoever wants to help, so it’s always a team effort. My mum is usually on the pavlova, my dad and Beauden on the meat and I tend to do the salads and vege, while providing the banter!”

The Barretts will then get to enjoy a second set of celebrations in Nagoya in Japan. “It’s the fourth biggest city in Japan and not somewhere we have been before, so we’re excited to explore somewhere new,” says Hannah. “I’m hoping our day will involve some snow, delicious food and catching up with friends also living in Japan.” The traditional food on Christmas Day in Japan is fried chicken so the Barretts are more than happy to follow suit. Hannah is also looking forward to how magical it will be for the kids – extra exciting because it will be their second daughter, Coco’s, first Christmas.

Two Christmases in two different countries is a bit of a bonus, but for those of us just planning on one here in Aotearoa, there are five different Christmas menus from My Food Bag to choose from this year, each featuring premium, local ingredients and delicious recipes inspired by Nadia Lim. My Classic Christmas menu, selected by the Barretts, is the most popular option however the new Gourmet Christmas menu, featuring eye fillet, crispy pork belly and tiramisu, is already selling out fast. Each menu is delivered directly to your door and includes everything you need for the perfect, stress-free Christmas lunch or dinner. With 10 years of Christmas meals under its belt, My Food Bag knows how to deliver a deliciously easy festive family occasion. You can order now, until Wednesday 6 December, or while stocks last. Get in quick to secure your preferred delivery slot and, like the Barretts, be assured a very merry Christmas indeed.

For more information, visit www.myfoodbag.co.nz/christmas