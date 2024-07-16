A Limited Edition Aperitivo Hour Menu Has Landed Now At Commercial Bay’s One Queen Dining, Sure To Appeal To All Foodies

From fresh Mexican fare through to flavourful Korean, visit this dining hotspot this month.

Famed for both its premium shopping experience and impressive selection of eateries, it’s hard to remember how we ever lived before Commercial Bay was on the scene.

Situated a stone’s throw away from the Downtown Ferry Terminal, Commercial Bay’s One Queen Dining is a mecca when it comes to settling on a spot for an after-work tipple, a relaxed mid-week dinner or weekend date night.

This month, One Queen Dining has launched its limited-edition Aperitivo Hour menu, which sees all five of its eateries showcase unique dining experiences which celebrate the best seasonal fare and are sure to tantalise your tastebuds.

Available now until August 3, Aperitivo Hour takes over One Queen Dining every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-7pm.

Gochu

If, like us, you love to keep your finger on the pulse for the must-try hot spots around Tāmaki Makaurau, then you’ll be delighted to learn that you won’t have to venture far to try the best dishes from across the globe. At One Queen Dining, you’ll find them all under the same roof.

From Burger Burger’s juicy burgers, Ghost Donkey’s contemporary Mexican and Gochu’s modern Korean dishes, through to Gemmi’s Italian trattoria or Kome’s fresh twist on Japanese cuisine, every One Queen Dining eatery has created their own Aperitivo Hour offerings.*

Burger Burger is an institution of sorts, an old-fashioned burger bar which cleverly tows the line between being delicious, affordable and ethical. Its wide-reaching menu has long impressed Aucklanders with its selection of honest burgers, old-fashioned shakes and ice-cold beers.

Looking for somewhere to spend date night at One Queen Dining? This week you won't want to miss Burger Burger's delicious deal – mouthwateringly good potato skins doused in truffle oil and served with a generous dollop of aioli. Celebrate with two Aperol Spritz cocktails - all for $32.

If you’re in search of a taqueria that piles on the revelry, then look no further than Ghost Donkey, where a good time is a guarantee.

With walls lined with hot pink neon lights, a bar fully stocked with mezcal, tequila and los arcos, and an array of Mexican trinkets sure to transport you to Tulum, Ghost Donkey comes alive every night of the week.

During Aperitivo Hour, spice up your night with an ice-cold hibiscus chilli margarita, and pair it with two beef or black bean tostadas for $25. Delicious!

Across the way, Kome Sake Bar fuses Japanese tradition with New Zealand seasonal fare for cuisine that melts in the mouth and ignites the senses.

The experienced team are well-versed in marrying flavours with their signature sake for a gastronomical experience that is both authentic and refreshing.

Gemmi

Here, bento boxes come laden with sashimi, teriyaki or karaage, while udon noodles act as the perfect winter warmer when topped with tempura or spice, and rolled sushi fills your belly with the freshest of fillings.

This month, nosh on three shared plates for $30 – the karaage chicken with kewpie and fried curry leaves, Tokyo chicken wings with umami amatare sauce and cracker pepper, along with a generous helping of skinny fries with garlic kewpie.

One Queen Dining continues your trip across the globe at Gochu, which highlights fresh and flavourful Korean fare.

With a view to sharing the exciting flavours and authenticity of Korean cuisine with every patron welcomed inside, Gochu serves a host of dishes that honour tradition but promise a modern twist.

Expect to see plenty of kimchi and gochujang gracing the menu, alongside unlikely fusions with parmigiana and stracciatella. Experimental? Yes. Do such flavours work in perfect harmony? Absolutely.

For Aperitivo Hour, Gochu is offering two fried chicken sliders, served with Gochu mayo and Korean pickled cucumber, with a glass of house beer or wine for $25.

Neighbourhood Italian trattoria Gemmi couples a stylish interior with an impressive wine list, and yet manages to feel unfussy and relaxed.

A jewel in the beating heart of One Queen Dining, Gemmi specialises in dishes designed for sharing – creamy fettucine or spicy pork spaghetti twirled around a fork, comforting helpings of fried chicken parmigiana or spicy cacciatore sauce piled high onto fries.

Here, you can enjoy cacio e pepe sauce with fries and two tap beers for $29, a molto bene way to settle in and enjoy your evening after work, before an event, or on the weekend.

No matter what you’re craving, One Queen Dining has you covered this month.

Visit One Queen Dining in Commercial Bay to try the limited-edition Aperitivo Hour menu, available now until August 3. Walk-ins are available, or to book, visit Commercialbay.co.nz.