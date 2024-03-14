A Golden Opportunity: SkyCity Unveils Its Bespoke Set Menu Exclusive

Culinary excellence pairs with great value at SkyCity’s Golden Hour.

In the heart of Auckland’s cityscape lies the SkyCity precinct, an entertainment district which holds within its glamorous depths a veritable culinary oasis, one where innovation meets tradition and every dish tells a story of passion and expertise. And now, early diners are in for an even more rewarding experience as SkyCity unveils its latest offering: its Golden Hour bespoke summer set menus.

These curated menus, available during the first sitting at some of SkyCity’s beloved signature restaurants – Cassia, Metita, MASU by Nic Watt, Huami and The Sugar Club – promise an unrivalled dining experience that transcends the ordinary. Whether you’re working close by and need something to look forward to at the end of a busy day, having an early date night, or just want to gather friends and family for the pleasures of first-rate cuisine at great prices, SkyCity’s Golden Hour offering provides incredible value as you sate all your food-loving desires.

Treat yourself to the warm hospitality and aromatic flavours of Cassia, the Pacific-inspired creations of Metita, the umami wonders of MASU by Nic Watt, the decadence of a Chinese feast at Huami or the refined elegance of The Sugar Club and its superlative views. Each restaurant invites diners to savour the moment and create new and wonderful gastronomic memories. Convivial ambience, utterly delicious food and all at great value, the Golden Hour offering is an experience not to be missed, all housed at the SkyCity Precinct, one of New Zealand’s best dining destinations. With limited availability, reservations will be quickly snapped up and with each of the five menus offering such wonderfully different cuisines, no doubt you’ll want to try as many as possible. Here’s what you could be savouring.

Cassia: A festival of flavours

At the lively spice-filled world of Cassia, chef Sid and Chand Sahrawat will take your taste buds on an aromatic journey with a three-course menu designed to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours. Featuring some of their most vibrant and popular dishes, you’ll whet the appetite with the moreish appetiser of pani puri – a potato, chickpea and mint-filled crisp fried bread sphere – and a tandoori chicken taco. For the main attraction you’ll be able to choose from four flavour-packed dishes, including tandoori chicken; lamb seekh; mixed mushroom with green chilli cream; or a vegetable korma with crumbled paneer, all served with fluffy basmati rice and a garlic naan. The trio of sweet endings are difficult to choose from, with a mandarin yoghurt semifreddo option; a chocolate and cardamom banana dish; or a the tropical flavours of pineapple and coconut.

Price: $59 three-course menu

Availability: Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm. Last order by 6pm.

Metita: A taste of the Pacific

At Metita, diners are invited to embark on a fresh exploration of Pacific cuisine from Samoan chef Michael Meredith. Your three-course menu will start with the delicate flavours of cured King salmon or tender lamb rib, followed by the bounty of the Pacific Ocean. Choose from trevally served with the flavours of sweet and sour tamarind, tomato jelly and coconut cream, or tuck into to fe’e (octopus), complemented by charred onion, a black garlic sauce, called miti, and picked radish. Then it’s on to your choice of the wood-roasted chicken leg, succulent and smoky from being cooked over a roaring fire, or the crowd favourite of duck with spiced pineapple. Of course, you may want to add on a sweet trip to the tropics at the end of your meal, with a passionfruit sasa lapa dessert or the ever-popular pani popo (coconut buns).

Price: $65 three-course menu

Availability: Sunday to Thursday from 5pm. Last order by 6pm.

Huami: A feast of Asian flavours

Gather a crowd and prepare to feast on the sharing menu of Huami, dishing up authentic Chinese cuisine with a deliciously modern twist. Tuck into traditional dim sum delicacies of xo chilli “siew mai” shrimp and chicken dumplings, ‘ha kao’ fresh truffle prawn dumplings and the Shanghai xiao long bao (small steamed bun) to begin. For your main course, you’ll be treated to a modern take on Asian fusion cuisine with crispy tabasco prawns, along with

Yangzhou fried rice with barbecue pork and shrimp, and a sweet and sour deep-fried chicken dish that you’ll be dreaming of long afterwards.

Price: $68 sharing menu

Availability: Wednesday to Sunday from 5.30pm to 6pm only.

MASU by Nic Watt: Japanese fusion at its finest

The refined and elegant cuisine of Japan paired with chef Nic Watt’s masterful touch is also on the Golden Hour schedule. Start your meal with a platter of delicate fresh sashimi of three cuts, chosen by chef, a smoked fish tempura roll and a scampi miso soup, followed by your choice of mains. Take your pick from teriyaki Akaroa King salmon, a melt-in-the-mouth chashu pork belly served with karashi miso or South Waikato lamb cutlets prepared with gochujang. Each dish is made with precision and care, showcasing the unique flavours and textures of Japanese cuisine with a Kiwi twist.

Price: $70 sharing menu

Availability: Monday to Thursday from 5pm. Last order by 6pm.

The Sugar Club: Dining in the clouds

Perched atop the iconic Sky Tower, The Sugar Club offers diners a meal with breathtaking panoramic views of the Hauraki Gulf. A two-course Golden Hour menu starts with bread and capsicum butter before delving into your choice of tantalising entrée; either a baby carrot dish accompanied by hummus and an olive crumble or a maekjeok, a Korean-inspired marinated pork belly served with an eggplant salsa. For your mains you could either be crunching into the crisp exterior of tempura oyster mushrooms or sinking your teeth into a braised lamb shoulder accompanied by a divine pine nut puree, mint namula and jus.

Price: $79 two-course menu

Availability: Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm. Last order by 6pm.