A Fresh Lens On Spring Dressing

From big frames to flirty fashion, Collette Dinnigan’s new limited edition eyewear collaboration is perfectly timed for the noughties revival.

As the iconic Australian designer’s era-defining look enjoys a revival with a new audience, Collette Dinnigan reflects on the original Y2K aesthetic, femininity, and why it was resonant for her work with Specsavers. “My archive really inspired this collection, particularly the late 1990s and early 2000s,” she tells Viva. Dinnigan helped create a distinctive and sought-after aesthetic during that period, as styles evolved into a raw-edged femininity with a dose of eclecticism that spoke to globetrotting glamour. “The early 2000s was a time of total escapism, so much fun and a real joy in getting dressed up. We all wore big glasses — it was about making a statement.”

Her new eyewear collection with Specsavers taps into that energy; with oversized frames and jewel embellishments, the Italian Riviera is as much a reference point as swinging Sydney at the turn of the millennium. Channelling noughties nostalgia, the limited edition range — which marks 10 years since the labels first collaborated — features two sunglass styles and one optical. But it’s not all glitz and glamour; in a nod to the now, the acetate is partially made from certified recycled and bio-based materials.

Photo / Matt Hurley

The limited edition collection arrives just at the right time, with the advent of spring, and fashion designers and retailers channelling the period with fervour. Younger generations have been discovering the era for themselves and trying it on for size, while those who did it the first time are finding renewed appreciation for the garments and accessories that defined the look; all combining for a timely revival, which Dinnigan believes is — like all things in fashion — cyclical and reactionary. “We have come through a fairly conservative era,” she notes. “I think that’s why it’s resonating.”

What does that look like for spring? A coquette-ish mood and blurring of dress codes. Lingerie details are making their way into everyday wardrobes — via vintage pieces and new designs — with lace and satin. Pattern is key (though decidedly delicate) with florals drawn from heirloom textiles and wallpaper, sheen and lustre have renewed appeal, and the colour palette is unapologetic in its sweetness. For beauty, attention is on the cheeks; a flush of colour complements an oversized frame, as does a very nineties wine lip. Glamour is in!

Photo / Matt Hurley

Though eclectic and feminine, there’s also a pared-back element to this look. Less is more. Keep accessories to a bare minimum; all you need is a big pair of glasses, maybe a necklace. This simplicity resonates with antipodean lifestyles and dressing now. It’s also part of Dinnigan’s enduring appeal. Though she was a core fixture in the fashion industry across the ditch, she grew up in New Zealand. “It is part of my design DNA, living there and going to college helped me find my voice and propelled me to my first job at the ABC in the costume department.” Dinnigan encourages others to find their voice too, and use fashion to express themselves — after all, that was so part of the Y2K look originally, and still tracks today. “Be fearless, just experiment. It was all about bags, shoes, glasses — all the details — layer and play.”

The Looks

Photo / Matt Hurley

The lingerie-inspired dressing that’s so noughties and so now pairs perfectly with glamorous oversized eyewear — consider it an exploration of balance. Bella wears Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan RX 38 sunglasses in cream with a vintage top and skirt from Yohozo

Photo / Matt Hurley

A timeless black colourway of Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan glasses, with a lace dress from Sleeping Profit. The vintage pearl necklace enhances the embellishment in the frames, and a smile too.

Photo / Matt Hurley

Demonstrating a flirty, academic look that’s proving popular this spring, Bella wears Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan 66 glasses, All Is A Gentle Spring corset top from That Looks, vintage Ashley Fogel skirt from Vintage Hustle, Paloma Wool shoes from Black Box Boutique.

Photo / Matt Hurley

Make the most of a print or pattern with a maxi dress — the epitome of turn-of-the-millennium style, and a great option for a glamorous spring look; both are by Sleeping Profit. All you need to add is glasses and perhaps a corsage — why not! As seen here, it pairs perfectly with Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan RX 38 sunglasses, and so does a bold lip.

The Eyewear

Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan Sun RX 38 Black, $299 for two pairs of single-vision

Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan Sun RX 38 Cream Ivory, $299 for two pairs of single vision

Specsavers x Collette Dinnigan Sun CD 66, $299 for two pairs of single vision

The limited edition Collette Dinnigan for Specsavers range, priced at $299 for two pairs of single vision, is available in-store and online at Specsavers.co.nz.

Photographer / Matt Hurley. Model / Bella Boonsang from 62 Management. Fashion / Annabel Dickson. Hair and makeup / Tallulah McLean