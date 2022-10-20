A Favourite Of Nature Fans & Fashion Folk Alike, Teva's Sustainability Journey Is Ever Evolving For The Iconic Brand

It’s the footwear that’s enjoyed longstanding loyalty from cool people around the world, as likely to be seen on an inspiring nature lover as a laid-back fashion insider with style nous – most recently part of the gorp-core trend, but popular far beyond that.

What both have in common, is an appreciation for sustainable style; purchases are considered and communicate their values with quiet clarity. Teva’s are one of those “if you know, you know” items, spanning multiple demographics and circles.

Photo / Supplied

A brand historically aligned with the great outdoors and enjoying nature, it's fitting that Teva is on its own sustainability pathway, seeking to minimise its impact and address consumption. A timeless product designed with resilience in mind supports this, but beyond that, the brand is taking steps across several aspects of its business.



Recycled materials are being integrated into the range at an increasing rate as technology evolves. In 2020, Teva proudly announced that 100 per cent of its signature straps are now made with Repreve, a yarn made from traceable and verified recycled plastic. This process diverts waste, plastic bottles destined for landfill (Teva counts 40 million to date) to be repurposed into this functional element — with the bottles cleaned and transformed into pellets, then spun into yarn, before being woven into the brand's signature super-strong webbing — offering a forward-looking incarnation of its iconic design detail.

Photo / Supplied

Vegan alternatives are released each season, and when using leather in its designs, Teva sources from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries. Increasingly traceable sourcing practices also see the brand working with Better Cotton Initiative. Evolving its packaging has also helped facilitate the goal of scaling back the company's water usage, which has been reduced by an impressive 32 per cent.



This sustainability journey is also matched with inspiring design choices, and for those looking to refresh their well-loved Tevas, or try a pair for the first time, the brand has just launched a range of fresh colours for the new season (that also boast year-round appeal for wardrobe longevity) inspired by captivating desert landscapes and the beauty of the dunes; there's the twilight-blue men's Zymic sandal — a colour the brand calls Orion Blue— while the women's version of the style is a fetching Dusty Lavender.

This naturalistic influence also extends to details like the webbing, a signature material that's become a hallmark of the brand’s design lexicon, and it offers a canvas for motifs of desert dunes and ridges.

Photo / Supplied

All this and more can be found in the new range, a creative vision that puts you in the right step for summer.