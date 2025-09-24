A Definitive Guide To The Hottest Looks To Wear To The Race In Melbourne

Wondering what to wear to the racetrack? You can’t lose with these clever fashion formulas.

Sitting trackside at one of motorsport’s great races is akin to sitting in the front row at Fashion Week, thanks to the elevated style that defines the sport’s most glamorous spectators.

Arguably one of the most star-studded events in the sporting calendar, this race series sees everyone from notable celebrities to viral content creators step out in the season’s hottest looks to support their teams.

Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and Ashley Graham are regulars on the race circuit, appearing all over the globe from Monaco to Miami.

It’s not all stilettos and miniskirts, either, with the no holds barred approach to trackside dressing proving that jeans, casual dresses and breezy co-ords are equally appropriate as structured, sophisticated pieces.

As the excitement builds for motorsport’s return to Melbourne in 2026, consider your seat location when planning your outfits.

Smart casual is the way to go for grandstand tickets or general admission – think jeans, linen trousers or a casual sundress. In the premium hospitality zones, the dress code calls for a more polished take – think chic separates, tailored jumpsuits or a flowing dress.

Thanks to Visa, the global payment services partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, the Viva team cast a tasteful eye over the best grid glamour that delivers both the prestige and excitement of elite racing in Melbourne.

Below, consider the five outfit formulas that transition perfectly from days spent trackside at the Melbourne race to high summer events.

The Formula: High waisted jeans + white tee + leather race jacket + boots

As Seen On: Kendall Jenner

Styling Notes: Leather race jackets have entered the zeitgeist once more, whether oversized and slouchy or cropped and fitted like this one worn by Kendall Jenner. It’s a simple yet effective way to add interest to an otherwise timeless ensemble, as seen here with a punchy pop of yellow and checkered panel detail.

Hot Tip: Dressing in your team colours doesn’t mean donning top to toe VCARB merchandise, select a couple of shades and integrate these into your ensemble. Yellow, red, white and blue can be incorporated in a mix of clever and creative ways – whether that’s a white top, blue jeans and yellow jacket, or an accessory that lends a touch of red.

Izabel Goulart

The Formula: White capris + cropped jacket + sandals

As Seen On: Izabel Goulart

Styling Notes: Brazilian model Izabel Goulart kept things classy at the race in Monaco in May, sporting a pair of capri pants which are quickly becoming one of the key style signifiers of the season. High-waisted and slim-fitting, the hem of the pants finished mid-calf, serving to highlight the strappy sandals she accessorised with. For balance, a puffed sleeve cropped jacket and raffia bag.

Hot Tip: While Izabel Goulart opted for a handheld option, we think a crossbody bag is a great choice to carry essentials while remaining hands-free.

Alexandra Saint Mleux

The Formula: A flowing co-ord set + bucket bag + sunglasses

As Seen On: Alexandra Saint Mleux

Styling Notes: For the first practice at the race in Hungary, Alexandra Saint Mleux opted for a pink and white crop top and asymmetrical skirt in designer Pucci’s psychedelic marmo print. The racetrack regular styled the set with a pair of white Jimmy Choo leather sandals and fended off the sun’s rays with a pair of Khwaab sunglasses. Bright, playful and entirely summer-appropriate, the finished look was bright and breezy. Sausage dog optional.

Hot Tip: Remember your sun protection. A layer of sunscreen is a must but remember to pack a hat or cap and a pair of polarised sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Carmen Montero Mundt

The Formula: White knit dress + flat sandals + chunky accessories

As Seen On: Carmen Montero Mundt

Styling Notes: This cream knit dress by Alexis makes for an easy throw-on-and-go option to wear to the track, paired with some Hermes slides which transition seamlessly from day to night.

Hot Tip: Comfortable shoes are a must – consider donning trend-led sneakers or sandals you can walk comfortably in when traversing the paddock or track.

Lily Muni He

The Formula: A cropped bomber jacket + Bermuda shorts + belt

As Seen On: Lily Muni He

Styling Notes: Stepping out in top to toe Miu Miu at the race in Shanghai back in March, professional golfer Lily Muni He worked layers to her advantage with a collared shirt, vest and bomber jacket. Bermuda shorts make for an excellent alternative to a skirt, while feeling breezy and lightweight enough to wear in warmer climes. They also match beautifully with tees or tanks for a fashion-forward summer look.

Hot Tip: Layering is key when dressing for Melbourne’s inclement weather – a light jacket or sweater won’t go amiss for when temperatures cool off later in the day.