A Cocktail Of Style Picks For Spring

Inspired by Roku Gin’s distinctive botanicals, Dan Ahwa serves up fresh fashion ideas (and a cocktail) for the new season.

Springtime calls for a fresh point of view — whether it be a colour that evokes the season of new beginnings or a crisp flavour to help satiate the tastebuds. We look to the natural world by way of Japan for some pleasing inspiration to get us in the mood.

Considering the botanicals of Roku Gin, here we’re inspired by beautifully aromatic sakura flowers and leaves, the aftertaste of Sencha tea, umami-rich gyokuro tea, spicy sansho peppers and the sweetness of yuzu.

There is also abundant inspiration to be found in the Japanese craftsmanship that epitomises Roku’s distillation, which embraces the vitality of nature and the vibrance of the seasons through the Japanese concept of “shun” (pronounced “shoon”). Shun is where each crop is gathered at the peak of their season and height of their flavour and freshness.

Distilling this within a style context, there’s a freshness and lightness we’re looking to emulate with a considered wardrobe that feels aligned to the values of a season. Silken textures, citrus hues and flower motifs call for fresh and sophisticated elegance. Whether it’s a springtime al fresco lunch or a balmy evening as the days get longer (and warmer), the perfect cocktail requires a complementary wardrobe that harnesses a mood both breezy and chic.

The Edit





Twenty-seven Names blouse, $520, and dress $420.

Roku Gin 700ml, $69.99, crafted in Japan.

Paris Georgia

Paris Georgia ‘Sylvie’ dress $650.

Hydrangea Ranger earrings, $89, from Widdess.

Les Ottomans tray, $157, from Matches Fashion.

Zulu & Zephyr linen shirt, $289, from Paper Plane Store.

Chie Mihara sandals, $620, from Scarpa.

Otsu

Otsu No. 0-10 ml bottle $98. A therapeutic perfume oil made in Aotearoa, featuring sandalwood, cedar wood, frankincense, cardamon, palo santo, and cypress.

Juliette Hogan camisole $429 and skirt $649.

Gold Ginko leaf necklace by Koji Miyazaki, $795, from The Poi Room. Made from his jewellery studio in Christchurch, Koji Miyazaki has hand-crafted this beautiful necklace using sterling silver with 24ct gold plating and freshwater pearls.

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten skirt, approx.$2325, from Net-a-Porter.





The Cocktail

HARU COLLINS

Serves 1

Is it possible to distil the mood of spring into a refreshing cocktail? The Haru Collins is my personal pick for a thirst-quenching treat on a warm day. Anything in a highball glass filled with ice is an immediate winner. What makes the Haru Collins desirable is its complementary medley of flavours — Roku Gin, lemon juice, elderflower cordial, apple, and fresh mint topped with soda. For my own twist, I prefer to use Granny Smith apples for added zing.

50ml Suntory Roku Gin

25ml lemon juice

25ml elderflower cordial or sugar syrup

6 slices of apple

Handful of fresh mint

Top with chilled soda water



Fill a highball glass with ice. Add all ingredients except soda. Stir for 10 seconds. Add soda, then garnish.