A Classic Cocktail For Christmas Entertaining

Impress your guests this festive season with a simple, delicious Schweppes cocktail, the Amalfi Spritz

One way to kick off a party in style is to offer a festive cocktail on arrival, and nothing sets the tone for summer fun than a refreshing spritz.

To make preparation a cinch, be sure to have the fridge and freezer stocked with ice, citrus fruits, and Schweppes’ mixers, Indian Tonic Water, Classic Soda Water, Classic Lemonade and Dry Ginger Ale.

The Amalfi Spritz is an Italian summer holiday in a glass, combining Malfy’s Con Arancia Gin, with its deep ruby red hue and aromas of orange blossom, juniper and bittersweet citrus, and the crisp refreshing bubbles of Schweppes Classic Soda Water.

It’s rounded out by the zesty bitterness of Cocchi Rosa and fresh peach flavours of white-wine based French aperitif Rinquinquin. Just add a vibrant orange wheel for the ideal summer refresher for Christmas entertaining.





AMALFI SPRITZ

Serves 1

45ml Malfy Con Arancia Gin

10ml Cocchi Rosa

10ml Rinquinquin

5ml Fresh lime juice

Schweppes Classic Soda Water

Large orange slice, to garnish



Pour the Malfy Con Arancia gin into a tall glass. Add the Cocchi Rosa and Rinquinquin. Stir in the lime juice. Fill with ice, top up with Schweppes Classic Soda Water and give it a stir. Garnish with a large orange slice and enjoy.