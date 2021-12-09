6 Key Eyewear Trends To Have In Sight This Summer

Whether ultra-clear or polarised, extra thin or UV-tinted, glasses may be the smallest accessory in your wardrobe, but often they lend the most impact.

The perfect pair of summer-ready sunglasses are a pretty-yet-practical addition to any beach bag, while stylish optical frames have the power to elevate any ensemble — whether working from home or office.

This year, take your cues from the runway with the resurgence of optimistic fashion echoed in eyewear — with high-spirited and exuberant garments amplified further by statement-making glasses. The best offerings include square-shaped rims and pretty coloured lenses, alongside fun twists on classic roundshaped styles. Frames that hark back to a different era like 1960s mod silhouettes, 1970s retro or 1990s rectangles deliver a quirky take on trends.

As the new season beckons, it's time to select a new pair — or two — and where better to do so than Specsavers, who offer designer frames for any style or occasion (not to mention two-for-the-price-of-one offers). Below, discover six trend-forward styles from some of the world's most esteemed designers, sure to make a sartorial statement this summer. But these are just the tip of the proverbial when it comes to the stylish shades on offer at Specsavers, with a whole host of frames from well-known designers including Alex Perry, Carla Zampatti, Hugo Boss, Deus ex Machina and Viktor & Rolf (among others) sure to impress even the most discerning eyewear shopper.

1. RECTANGLE REDUX

Unlike other silhouettes which feel overly trend-led, the best rectangular-shaped shades offer a subtle nod to 1990s without being bound to it. Striking the balance between understated cool and ease of wearability are these Colette Dinnigan retro-style frames in warmtoned tortoiseshell acetate. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it highlight? The pretty fleur-de-lys detail on the temple tips.

Collette Dinnigan ‘C Dinnigan Sun RX 29’,two pairs from $369

2. HIP TO BE SQUARE

Large square frames in myriad rainbow shades were the look du jour in the 1960s and 1970s, and now the vibe has gone full circle with the latest flurry of frames complete with tinted lenses and fresh colour palettes. These Marc Jacobs glasses are an elegant pick, sure to draw attention for all the right reasons. Their rose-gold metal square wire rim and pink hue won't look out of place when out to lunch with friends or strolling along the beach. Thoughtful touches like Marc Jacobs signature engraving at the temple and tortoiseshell tips make these a pair to remember.

Marc Jacobs ‘Marc Jacobs 28’, two pairs from $459

3. EASY EVERYDAY

Approachable, classic-style frames in black acetate, metal wire and brown tortoiseshell will always be wardrobe staples. Consider the classic-yet-cool aesthetic of the Tommy Hilfiger TH 117. The round shape is crafted

in thin, silver metal for a minimalist, preppy look, and heralds Tommy's signature stripes on one of the black acetate tips in keeping with the mark of the brand.

Tommy Hilfiger 'Tommy Hilfiger TH117', two pairs from $459

4. REIMAGINED CLASSICS

No-fuss silhouettes have been offered a worthy upgrade this season in a flurry of fashion-forward hues sure to inject a little fun into your every day. Viva loves the rounded shape and crystal blue hue of these glasses by Rewear, which feature satin-silver detailing for added visual interest. Designed with the eco-conscious among us in mind, these frames are partially crafted using recycled and bio-based materials (like recycled water bottles) to create durable and desirable designer frames.

Rewear ‘Kalina’, two pairs from $369

5. THROWBACK ICONS

Oversized frames once made popular by 1970s icons are now beloved by all. Reworked for the modern person in more durable materials than in times gone by, this season's iterations are hardier than their predecessors. Consider these by Country Road, a statement, oversized pair of shades with a large square shape and shiny gold and tortoiseshell accents.

Country Road 'CR Sun RX 37', two pairs from $369

6. MIDAS TOUCH

You can never go wrong with a pair of gilt frames — a timeless addition that slots seamlessly into any wardrobe. Whether sharp and angular or a softly rounded, a gold pair of glasses remain a simple yet stylish pair to mix and match with outfits aplenty. Chic and modern,these glasses feature round frames shaped in thin metal, offset by an angular bridge for a little something extra.

DKNY ‘DK1009’, two pairs from $369