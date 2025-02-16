1947 Eatery and Times of India: Auckland’s go-to for bold, authentic flavour

Rich spices, smoky grills and inventive cocktails – discover a new standard in Indian dining.

Growing up in New Zealand as a second-generation Indian, Areeb Mirza was always deeply connected to his culinary heritage. As he explored Indian cuisine here in Aotearoa, however, he noticed how much had been lost in translation, traditional dishes often altered beyond recognition. Case in point, butter chicken, once a velvety, cashew-based delicacy, reduced to something overly sweet and artificially coloured.

“I wanted to change that,” says Mirza. Enter his 1947 Eatery, a restaurant in Auckland’s CBD, committed to authentic Indian flavours, high-quality ingredients and time-honoured techniques.

Mirza says the true heart and soul of Indian cooking lies in the careful selection and blending of spices. Which is why, unlike many commercial kitchens, 1947 prepares each curry base separately, allowing for “depth, complexity, and layers of flavour that unfold with every bite”.

Charcoal cooking is another defining factor of 1947 – it’s a traditional technique that takes time, but the payoff is in the quality, says Mirza.

“Our curries honour the distinct characteristics of North, East, West and South India, bringing together a menu that offers something for every palate, while staying true to our roots.”

This meticulous approach has earned 1947 a loyal following, including chefs who choose to dine there on their nights off.

"When industry professionals, who spend their lives perfecting flavours, choose to dine with us on their nights off, it's one of the most rewarding feelings," he says.

Just as India is not one thing – its centuries-old traditions and high-rise skylines, street food and royal banquets – 1947 also bridges past and present, a celebration of authenticity with a modern touch, says Mirza.

The cocktail menu plays a big part in this philosophy. Drinks such as the Longest Island Iced Tea – a 500ml showstopper served in chemistry tubes – add an element of theatre, along with Butter Pop Pop Pop, a playful popcorn-flavoured vodka cocktail, while options like Alexander the Great offer deep, smoky whisky notes that complement the richness of the cuisine. Mirza describes the list as being, “just like Bollywood – grand, theatrical and full of celebration”.

“We wanted to break the stereotype that Indian food is just about pairing a tap beer with butter chicken,” he says. “If our food is bold, the bar menu couldn’t be an afterthought. Cocktails became our way of delivering a full 360-degree experience.”

The ongoing success of 1947 soon led to the opening of Mirza’s second restaurant, Times of India, in 2023. While 1947 focuses on bold, smoky flavours, Times of India explores a refined, heritage-inspired dining experience with a stronger emphasis on vegetarian dishes.

“We were fully booked so often [at 1947] we needed a new space to meet demand – but we didn’t want it to be a duplicate,” he explains. “We built the menu from scratch, keeping it distinct.”

With interiors reflecting India’s colonial history – grand chandeliers and Victorian-inspired decor – Times of India is a regal and inviting space.

Both 1947 Eatery and The Times of India are led by head chef, Jaspal Singh, who brings a wealth of experience from some of India’s most prestigious hotels. He now leads a talented team of eight chefs, dedicated to the philosophy of never cutting corners.

Beyond the menus, both restaurants remain a family-driven effort. Mirza's mother has passed down royal biryani techniques, while his sister, a food engineer, refines ingredient combinations to enhance natural flavours and reduce waste. And Mirza very much counts his tight-knit team as family, too.

At both restaurants, everyone is united in their efforts to educate people about the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine.

“Ultimately, a good Indian dish should do more than just satisfy your hunger – it should transport you. It should ignite your senses and give you a sense of place - whether that’s the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, the streets of Delhi, or the coastal flavours of Kerala,” says Mirza. This passion, authenticity, and connection to tradition, while also pushing the boundaries of what Indian food can be, has made its mark on Kiwis. “We’ve seen a remarkable acceptance of the true essence of Indian cuisine.”

Ultimately, what he’s most proud of is the impact his restaurants have had on the Indian community. “It’s incredibly fulfilling when Indians from all walks of life thank us for staying true to the roots of Indian cuisine and culture. For me, it’s not just about the success of the restaurants – it’s about making an impact that resonates on a deeper, cultural level.”