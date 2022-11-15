Viva Premium Is Here

Welcome to Aotearoa’s digital home of premium lifestyle journalism.

Need to know the very hottest restaurants to dine at? Want the inside word on what to wear — and where to be seen wearing it? Need the latest news on beauty and design trends?

Now you can stay stylishly up to date with Viva Premium, the latest digital subscription offering from the New Zealand Herald, which launches today with a sleek new Viva.co.nz website. You can subscribe here.

For almost 25 years Viva has been the cultural barometer of all that is new and relevant in Aotearoa — vital for those who want to stay ahead of the game when it comes to the latest fashion, food, beauty and design.

A Viva Premium digital subscription gives readers access to all of Viva’s unique digital content, direct from Viva’s trusted, award-winning team of editors, journalists and contributors.

Viva Premium delivers everything from videos, profiles, galleries and in-depth articles on what matters in fashion, food, beauty, design and culture. Subscribers will also get exclusive giveaways, and access to the weekly Viva e-edition. Access to Viva Premium within the New Zealand Herald mobile app is coming soon.

Viva Premium launches with the highly anticipated return of Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants 2022. Handpicked by Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan and the influential Albert Cho, they reveal everything from the best new dining spots, to the most underrated and the best place to be for a long lunch. It’s essential reading for locals, anyone planning a trip to Tāmaki Makaurau, and food fans everywhere, and just a taste of what will be served up by the award-winning Viva team for subscribers.

Helmed by managing editor Amanda Linnell, the respected Viva editorial team informs and inspires readers on the good things in life, reflects on what’s shaping tastes now, and spotlights new ideas — all with the intelligence, with and flair that has made Viva a singular voice in local lifestyle media.

Viva’s influential creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa leads the fashion department, drawing from years of knowledge, industry connections and creativity to distill trends, news and innovation from New Zealand and around the world, guiding readers on what to wear now, where to get it, and how to express themselves.

Leading beauty editor Lucy Slight translates the buzzwords and jargon, revealing all you need to know about skincare, makeup, wellness and more. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

On the food front, households around the country turn to recipe editor Angela Casley for what to cook each week, while dining out editor Jesse Mulligan’s discerning restaurant reviews are a weekly must-read, revealing where to eat and what to order. Johanna Thornton and Maggie Wicks share delicious discoveries, seasonal fare and in-the-know destinations, and Dr Jo Burzysnka reports on the world of wine.

Herald Head of Premium Miriyana Alexander said it was hugely exciting to see the launch of Viva Premium, as NZME continued to evolve its digital subscription strategy to appeal to a wider audience.

“Given NZME has more than 100,000 digital subscribers already supporting our work, Kiwis have proven they will pay for quality content that adds value to their lives.

“Viva Premium will be no different, keeping New Zealanders ahead of the game when it comes to inspiring lifestyle coverage. The Viva brand is cherished by readers across the country and this new subscription offers the next chapter of Viva — exceptional digital content at your fingertips anytime, anywhere.”

You can subscribe to Viva Premium by clicking here.