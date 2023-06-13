Not Just For City Folk, Do EVs Have A Place Down South?

A status symbol of the contemporary age, high-end electric vehicles can communicate taste, success and care for the environment.

EVs have taken off in Auckland, alongside other environmentally minded lifestyle alternatives like oat milk and clean skincare, and on any day of the week in higher income suburbs you can find shiny hybrids and all-electrics quietly humming around town — an expanding vista of the future from an industry in the midst of a seismic shift, as automotive works to divest from fossil fuels, and bring electrification to both the smooth streets of metropolitan areas and the rugged hills of the backcountry.

Lexus hopes that by 2035, 100 per cent of its models will be BEVs (battery electric vehicles) says New Zealand vice president Andrew Davis, and across the category, there’s been a considerable global uptick in electrics, reports BloombergNEF.

But with our distance from the big markets and the impacts of global supply chain issues in recent years, our island nation is playing catch up with the rest of the world.

Compared to other countries, New Zealand’s fleet of vehicles is old, with an average age of 15 years (according to Massey University analysis of Ministry of Transport statistics) and a third of our light vehicles (this includes cars, four-wheel-drives, vans, SUVs and utes) are even older than that. Due to our relaxed import market 50 per cent of those light vehicles are used. Not great for our CO2 emissions. “Older cars tend to be less fuel-efficient and produce more emissions. These emissions include carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide,” explains the Massey report.

Traffic congestion is an issue on Auckland's highways. Photo / Brett Phibbs

However, we are making progress — the government’s clean car subsidies have helped — and New Zealand will be at 19 per cent EVs by 2024, according to projections. “We’ve made some really big changes in a short amount of time,” says Neeraj Lala, chief executive officer of Toyota New Zealand (Toyota owns Lexus).

Demand is so high in fact that for Lexus it’s playing catch up. “Lexus sold double the volume that they could deliver last year,” reveals Lala, and 82 per cent of its models sold last year were electrified.

They’re a popular option for those looking to upgrade their vehicle. Values-led purchases have always been significant for customers with the power of choice, and as we grapple with climate change and minimising our personal impact on the planet, electrified vehicles offer a way to both reduce our carbon footprint and show that we care about doing so.

Currently, as is the case for most new technology, EVs are on the higher end of price brackets — especially when buying the latest iterations of this quickly changing category. A new EV or hybrid is no insignificant investment. "This technology is still expensive," says Lala, and for luxury vehicles like the elegant new Lexus RZ 450e, which starts from $141,600 for the core model, craftmanship and materials all contribute to the retail price of a pedigree vehicle.

Quality and consideration underscore this, as does tradition. Lexus deploys the Japanese concept of omotenashi in its approach — an ethos of hospitality, anticipation and mindfulness — as well as takumi, the Japanese word for “artisan”, and its team of craftspeople perfect everything from engines to upholstery.

It’s aspirational stuff. And for high-income city dwellers EVs aren’t just a luxury, for some people they’re a non-negotiable — facilitated by our comparatively good roads, which EVs are better suited to, increasingly plentiful charging facilities, and the social approval of like-minded citizens.

As with many cultural changes, urban centres are where shifts in technology and taste are often first noticeable.

Lala, who is also on the board of the Sustainable Business Council, describes his vision of the future, acknowledging that electric vehicles alone aren’t the sole solution to emissions. “Full BEVs are not transformational,” he says, explaining the scale required to realise change and radically reduce carbon emissions. “EVs need to be accessible and affordable.” For that to happen, Lala predicts, shareable fleets and eventually autonomous vehicles will provide the most radical change to how we move around our cities.

In Tāmaki Makaurau, ridesharing services like CityHop have added electrics to their fleet, while new luxury apartment builds like One Saint Stephens in Parnell are incorporating EV charging, and developments from the likes of Ockham are increasingly offering residents the convenience of communal EVs.

It’s all very nice and easy to amble around a 10km radius in an urbane locale, but what about further afield? Are EVs at home on the open road and down the line? It’s a theory I took for a spin on a recent trip to Tāhuna Queenstown, where Lexus put us behind the wheel of its elegant new RZ 450e (including a dashing, sporty bi-tone for the “dynamic” variant) as well as four variants of the new hybrid RX.

Viva commercial editor Emma Gleason with the Lexus RZ in Queenstown. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The region was in its own peak performance mode, with clear weather, golden autumn leaves and bracing temperatures all under those big southern skies. Heated seats certainly take the edge off that famous southern chill, but beyond the comfort factor, you’d be forgiven for forgetting you’re in an EV. With all-wheel drive and a low centre of gravity (the battery is under the car floor) it hugs the curving mountain roads with ease.

Both practically and aesthetically, the models did well in the picturesque surrounds of Tāhuna Queenstown, Wānaka and Lake Hawea — tastefully rustic locales that have been developed with high-calibre wineries and boutique hotels, enticing high-income residents and visitors alike. The South Island is a growing market for brands like Lexus, as New Zealanders beyond Auckland begin to invest in e-vehicles with greater frequency.

Combining environmental innovation with top-quality products is an increasingly common way to face the future, particularly here in New Zealand where owner-operated businesses and boutique scales of production are valued and, luckily, commonplace.

It’s something that Nick Mills, Rippon vineyard general manager, discussed passionately when we stopped by the biodynamic Wānaka winery — a piece of land that’s been in family hands for over a century — and how respect for nature is paramount.

The region is renowned for its quality of wine, meat and produce, and they play a definitive role for locals and visitors, who head to luxury lodges like Gibbston Valley Lodge and Spa, where its new executive chef Alastair Wilson (formerly of Clooney’s, Minaret Station and Mollie’s) is serving regionally sourced fare like high-country lamb, wild venison and Rakiura Stewart Island salmon.

Cloudy Bay's Northburn Vineyard, on the shores of Lake Dunstan, Cromwell. Picture / Supplied

Beyond provenance, innovation and evolution are also being embraced in the region. For Cloudy Bay, which has vineyards at Northburn and Lake Dunstan, from 2024 its pinot noir (currently in the process of conversion) will be fully organic.

No change happens overnight, and for regional economies there are additional challenges.

In rural regions like Tāhuna Queenstown, trucks aren’t just a status symbol like they are in some central Auckland suburbs; they provide a backbone to industry, while also navigating terrain that’s far from the smooth urban pavement many of us enjoy daily.

This category, and its distinct requirements, is a challenge for the transition to electric. Lala explains that BEV technology isn’t yet fit for things like towing, while regional infrastructure isn’t where it needs to be either. Our rural roading, with its one-lane bridges and unsealed surfaces, will provide unique hurdles for automated driving beyond urban centres — let alone navigating fields.

But a time when tractors, trucks and freight can be powered electrically is exciting indeed. And the balance of reducing emissions across both urban and rural regions will require a tailored approach to each, not to mention accountability across the whole life of both a car and its battery (we don’t want to end up as a dumping ground for these) with circularity a pressing issue for industry and consumers.

Our cities need fewer cars. And the whole country, in fact. Those that we do have need to be electric, and available to whomever needs to use them. Using a clean, safe, electric car once only or twice a week, and having everything else you need in walking distance? Now that’s a luxury.