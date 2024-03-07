New Women’s Refuge Centre Opens In Tāmaki Makaurau

In welcome news for Aucklanders, a new refuge centre has opened its doors in Tāmaki Makaurau, providing women who have experienced domestic abuse the tools they need to heal, connect and feel empowered. Now, a couple weeks after its opening — intentionally on Valentine’s Day — the woman at the helm of the community-based initiative tells Viva about the importance of Auckland’s newest safe haven for women, and what the community can do to support them.

Linda Thompson, manager of Women’s Refuge Tāmaki Makaurau, has a vocation she wishes didn’t exist, but one to which she has dedicated her life. “I wish there was not any violence in this country; we wouldn’t be needed and I’d be out of a job,” she says. “However, with an average of 71 crisis calls in New Zealand a day, that’s just not the case.”

Now, the women’s advocate has made it her mission to “spread awareness and educate Kiwis about domestic violence”, as well as create a sanctuary for survivors in Auckland.

The latest, Women’s Refuge Tāmaki Makaurau, opened on February 14 at 3/322 New North Rd in Kingsland.

Shedding light on the new centre’s positive impact on the community, Thompson says Women’s Refuge Tāmaki Makaurau will offer a 24/7 crisis line, community clients and Whānau Protect service. “The refuge also offers practical assistance,” she adds. “Helping survivors navigate legal processes such as obtaining protection and parenting orders, accessing legal aid, and securing housing.”

When asked about the importance of the centre and the support it offers, Thompson says “often survivors have been isolated and financially controlled by their abusers, making it incredibly challenging for them to escape the cycle of violence.

“Women’s refuges around the country work tirelessly to connect survivors with the resources they need, empowering them to become self-sufficient.”

There was a special reason Thompson chose February 14 to introduce the project to Tāmaki Makaurau. “A time of joy and romance for many, this Valentine’s Day marked the official opening of a new women’s refuge in Auckland. The choice of day for the opening was no accident, calling awareness to family and intimate partner violence. In New Zealand Aotearoa, nearly half of all homicides and reported violent crimes relate to family violence.”

The new centre is one of seven in the Auckland area, sitting under a wider network of refuges across the country. It wasn’t all smooth sailing to bring the brick-and-mortar centre to life. “It has been a bit of a process,” says Thompson, “but we are now fully operational, with three safe houses.”

Although still looking for a third social worker to join the team, Thompson is confident the refuge centre will help women and children “to heal, rebuild their lives, and regain their strength”. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

However, while the centre offers an abundance of services and support to its visitors, there’s a lot the community can also do.

Women’s Refuge supported almost 11,000 women last year but statistics in New Zealand show that only about 33 per cent of family violence cases are reported.

For those wanting to help out the centre, and the women it supports, Thompson says “donations of food, vouchers, mobile phones, fuel vouchers, new clothes and toiletries” are all welcome at the centre, and are things that could transform the lives of those whose lives have been ripped apart by abuse.

The new Women’s Refuge Tāmaki Makaurau is open from 8.30am-4-30pm Monday to Friday. Ph: 09 302 0064 24/7 Crisis Line 0800REFUGE (0800 733 843).

More wellbeing reads

Mental health is a common challenge, and from coping mechanisms to the people working to create change, there’s lots to learn.

Stress at work: How to look after your mental health at the office. Dr Louise Cowpertwait shares her tips for managing stress at work.

Photo essay: Five photographers on the idea of masculinity today. Masculinity and mental health in Aotearoa today.

Simple ways to de-stress and unwind, according to the Viva team. How the Viva team choose to unwind.

Behind the smile. 11 inspiring New Zealanders opening up about their mental health challenges. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ask an expert: I’ve been forced to give up my passion. How can I stay positive? Disability advocate, breast cancer and heart-attack survivor and author Minnie Baragwanath helps a reader reframe a crisis.

Emma Ferris, resilience coach and podcaster, is on a crusade for courage. The hit podcaster’s new show explores how bravery can assist our healing.

FAMILY VIOLENCE How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you. • Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you. • Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else. • If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay. Where to go for help or more information: • How to hide your visit: If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process. • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you. • Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you. • Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else. • If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay. Women's Refuge : Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7) • Shine : Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7) • It's Not Ok : Family violence information line - 0800 456 450 • Shakti : Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. • Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7) • Ministry of Justice : For information on family violence • Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga : National Network of Family Violence Services • White Ribbon : Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.











