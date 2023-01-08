Missed An Issue Of Viva?

Viva Premium subscribers have exclusive access to e-editions of our weekly magazine.

Our weekly magazine is a foundation of the wonderful Viva world. Not only does it offer a traditional, in-person reading experience (and some things that can only be found in print) its delivery with the NZ Herald newspaper every Wednesday places Viva firmly within our fast-moving national news, context for the insightful fashion and culture journalism our award-winning team produces.

That’s what you enjoy, and support, by subscribing to Viva Premium.

We know better than anyone that life is busy, and you can sometimes miss an issue — whether someone swiped your copy at home, you couldn’t find it at your local café, or you cant get your hands on the newspaper where you live.

With that in mind, subscribers to Viva Premium can enjoy a very special perk: access to e-editions of our weekly magazine (in addition to everything else available in our digital subscription) with the past four months of Viva issues readable online — these are available both on your web browser, and in the NZ Herald app.