If anyone knows how to maximise his time yet still remain stress-free, it’s Nathan Reynolds. Not only does he co-own and run two thriving construction companies, he is also a wellness teacher, practises yoga and meditation most days, and has been known to compete in the occasional triathlon.

Finding joy in what he does is paramount. “I love creating spaces; there’s the physical aspects of building a house, say, and the psychological spaces that I can create in a yoga room.”

When it comes to managing his busy and varied life, however, Nathan’s key is to have a clear plan — whether it’s at work or on holiday.

”Mapping out time in my day and week for important obligations has helped me know how much time I have left to dedicate for sleep and any mindfulness practices.

“The more I have on, the more mindful I try to be when it comes to getting enough time to rest, sleep and meditate. Although, it is always a challenge to get that balance right,” he laughs, when it comes to navigating between his mind, body and sporting practices.

Nathan also acknowledges when it comes to the holidays and party season, it can be difficult to maintain a routine, so recommends just trying to follow even the most simple of habits.

“Sleeping and waking at the same time each day, including the weekends, can be a big help. It’s not always easy to maintain a regular pattern but I am adamant about sleep, and find without it I will struggle with minimal things during the day.

“Finding time for a mindfulness practice is also key. I sit down for 20 minutes, sometimes twice a day, just to breathe with myself. Nothing fancy, just sitting in stillness can be really helpful. The construction business can be a high-pressure environment. I can often receive a phone call or email that can send a lot of intensity and stress into my body. So, I will take a few minutes, at my desk or in my car, take some breaths and bring my attention to slowing things down, to create a little more calm inside even though the thoughts and feelings might still be moving.”

At this time of the year, Nathan also recommends checking in with yourself before accepting every invitation you receive. “Even just taking a two-minute pause before accepting, can help you honour how you are actually feeling.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Exercise is also key to Nathan’s sense of wellbeing. He enjoys running and making the most of the early mornings, or doing yoga. “I find it allows some physiological change to take place in my body, in my mind.”

Journalling is something he also does regularly and the holidays are a good time to give this a go. “It’s not something I do every day, it might be at the end of a hard day, but it can help to get things out of my head and on to paper.”

Over the holidays life can feel pretty breezy and there are lovely distractions, continues Nathan. “This is fantastic. But it’s when things start to feel too much, these are the signals for you to come back to some kind of practice you know works for you.

“The most valuable thing to remember is not to get too upset or annoyed at yourself. Self-compassion is such a vital tool, knowing you can take a moment out, go for a walk, start again.”

Nathan’s Top Tips For Keeping On Track Over Summer

Maintain a routine, especially when it comes to going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day.

Exercise. Make the most of the long summer days. Go for a walk or run in the cool morning air or after dinner. Have a swim, play tennis, or an informal game of bullrush.

Focus on some kind of mindful practice — meditation, deep breathing — and take it outside if you can. Sit on a beach listening to the waves or under a shady tree.

Start journaling. Make a cup of relaxing tea before you go to bed and write your thoughts from the day.

Prioritise your self-work. Choose a mind-opening book as your holiday read (see below), sign up for a workshop on your break, try therapy.

Nathan’s Top 5 Mind-Opening Books

The Power of Vulnerability by Brené Brown

“It will open your mind and your heart to the possibilities when you are truly open to life and to others.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker (Penguin, $28)

“It changed the way I saw the importance of sleep with overall physical and mental wellbeing.”

Factfulness by Hans Rosling (Sceptre, $28)

”A positive spin of the modern world at a time where I think we need it most.”

Nonviolent Communication by Marshall Rosenberg (Puddledancer Press, $40)

“Incredible insights into how we can better communicate with those around us.”

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Press, $30)

“Fascinating revelations of how our bodies hold on to past experiences and how they can shape and dictate our futures.”

Below, join Nathan for a meditation designed to recognise stress and overwhelm.

For more dedicated wellness videos, sign up for Studioredwellness.com