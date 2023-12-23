How To Combat Party Season Burnout, According To A Wellness Expert

Nothing left in the tank as we speed towards Christmas? Two Islands founder Julia Matthews shares her tips on how to cope.

While the Christmas holidays are intended as a time to rest and recharge from a busy year, the lead up to the big day itself can feel anything but.

With crammed-full calendars of end-of-year soirees, Christmas catch-ups and friends-mas celebrations, the pressures of the festive season can leave you feeling the opposite of jolly.

The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ can spur on festive burnout in a major way, characterised by feelings of anxiety, stress and overwhelm. Throw in a bit of decision fatigue of what to buy for your second-cousin-twice-removed and it truly does feel like a marathon effort to make it to Christmas Eve unscathed. Relatable, right?

Below, we quizzed Julia Matthews, founder of health and wellness brand Two Islands, entrepreneur and mum-of-three, for her hot take on how to avoid burnout during the pre-Christmas rush.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: What are some of the hallmarks of burnout?

JULIA MATTHEWS: Burnout can look different depending on your situation and who you are.

It can range from having a short temper, where things that normally wouldn’t be an issue for you all of a sudden are. You snap because your tank’s completely empty.

It’s that feeling of overwhelm — you’re stressed and you’re tired, you’ve got nothing left to give at the end of the day, or in general.

Burnout is so real in the corporate industries or if you're a stay-at-home mum, because you're not only having to run the household, but you're also keeping your kids happy and busy. That in itself is so much work, stress and pressure. That's why it's so important to have a little village around you.

AC: Do you feel like this particular time of year is quite a common time of year for people to be feeling burnt out?

JM: Absolutely. At this point of the year, you may not have had a holiday or a break at all all year. There are so many social events on and so many work commitments to squeeze in. Not to mention there’s Christmas and holidays on top of that, which adds a layer of financial pressure as it’s a very expensive time (especially given inflation is through the roof).

Some people love it — the Christmas rush and gift shopping — so it just depends on your circumstances. For many it can be a very sad time of year, it can cause anxiety if you’re not looking forward to spending time with family, have gone through a separation or lost a loved one in the past year. Situations like these can pile on those feelings of stress and anxiety.

AC: Is burnout something you’ve experienced personally? How did you navigate it?

JM: Not to the point where I’ve got nothing left — I have the privilege of running my own business so if I need to come in late because my child’s been up screaming the whole night, I can do that.

I’m very flexible with my team because I need that flexibility too. I know my triggers and I know when I’m getting to the point where it’s too much for me.

I have tools in my toolbox to prevent me from getting to that place, like not drinking alcohol or having coffee.

I hop into bed as early as possible, and I just started back at the gym recently. That’s huge for me. I definitely would’ve experienced burnout in the past, but not to an extreme since I’ve got the tools I can fall back on to avoid it.

AC: What are some lifestyle changes Viva readers can make to avoid burning out ahead of the holidays?

JM:

Set healthy boundaries. Some people just say yes to everything, and fill their calendar with commitments almost every night. If you’re a ‘yes’ person and it’s getting too much for you, it’s really important to learn to say no. People aren’t going to care in the grand scheme of things if you can’t make it to an event because you need a break.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption. It can have a detrimental effect on your physical, emotional and mental wellbeing. With so many events on it can be easy to be tempted by all the Champagne that’s flowing, but if drinking too much is a trigger and causes you to become burnt out, then learn to say no. There’s a zillion alcohol-free options out there now.

Choose wholefoods. Diet plays such a huge role in how we feel. If you eat rubbish, you’re going to feel rubbish. I’m all for having fun, eating delicious food, but if you know you’re having a big night out then plan for that the next day by booking a walk with a friend or going for a healthy brunch. Whatever it may be to hit the reset button and get you back to feeling good again.

Prioritise sleep. When you drink alcohol, your liver prioritises processing that instead of getting rid of anything else, which can impact your sleep quality. Even drinking one glass of wine versus not having anything at all can make a difference to your sleep cycle — alcohol is a sedative which means you fall into a deep sleep state, and are not having as much REM sleep, which is what we need to wake up feeling refreshed. Anyone who tracks their sleep or is part of the wellness space will tell you sleep is the most important factors to helping with burnout. Quality sleep can reduce feelings of anxiety and overwhelm, so getting yourself in a good sleep routine will help ward off stress.

Putting all of these things in place will help you feel good throughout the party season. You can still have fun — life is for living, after all — but try to achieve some balance where you can. Balance looks different to everyone depending on their stage in life, but it’s so important.

Add To Cart

These supplements, elixirs and tonics will help manage the signs of stress and anxiety associated with burnout.

Julia says: “Happy Days is for balance. It’s for overwhelm. If you get that stress spike, Happy Days can ease those feelings of anxiety and help you feel uplifted again.”

Returned from your Christmas shopping feeling on edge? Consider lighting Sala Energy’s Summer Incense to ease your mind and mentally escape to a sun-filled orchard with trees in full bloom.

Julia says: “Brain Wave is amazing for helping cognitive function, memory and focus. It’s amazing for brain fog and enables you to really focus on the task at hand. It was my saviour in my early postpartum days and helped me feel like I had my stuff relatively together.”

Pioneering the olfactory wellness movement in Aotearoa is Inxhale, with its Calm Olfactory Inhaler said to promote relaxation during times of anxiety and stress with its soothing blend of lavender, sweet basil, marjoram and juniper.

Take some time out for yourself with a soothing self-massage with this cosseting body oil, which looks to plant-based actives including lavender, bergamot and lemon to nourish the skin and promote feelings of balance of calm.

Julia says: “Think of it like a multi-vitamin for your gut. It’s got all the nutrients your gut needs to repair itself, and helps with any bloating associated with drinking alcohol or eating lots of yummy food. I make one of these every day — your gut is the key to everything; to optimum health. It’s okay to let loose every once in a while, but if you have things in place to restore the balance of good bacteria like Happy Gut you’ll feel much better, faster.”

