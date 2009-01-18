Wasabi, Ginger and Lime-crusted Salmon Recipe

WASABI, GINGER AND LIME-CRUSTED SALMON
Serves 4
4 x 200g fillets of pin-boned salmon
2 Tbsp wasabi paste
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
Finely-grated zest of one lime
1 x 2cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
Salt
1 packet of vermicelli
Boiling water
1/3 cup light soy sauce
1 Tbsp palm sugar
½ cup rice vinegar
1 red banana chilli, seeds removed and sliced thinly
Thai basil Limes
1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Place the salmon on a tray. Mix together the wasabi, oil, lime zest and ginger, lightly sprinkle with salt then cook for 15 minutes.
2. Break or use scissors to cut up the vermicelli, then put in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for 10 minutes then drain.
3. Mix together the soy, palm sugar, vinegar and chilli in a bowl, whisk until combined then pour over the noodles.
4. Gently remove the skin from the salmon while breaking up the flesh then combine with the noodles, adding Thai basil and fresh limes before serving.