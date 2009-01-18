Wasabi, Ginger and Lime-crusted Salmon Recipe

WASABI, GINGER AND LIME-CRUSTED SALMON

Serves 4

4 x 200g fillets of pin-boned salmon

2 Tbsp wasabi paste

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

Finely-grated zest of one lime

1 x 2cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated

Salt

1 packet of vermicelli

1/3 cup light soy sauce

1 Tbsp palm sugar

½ cup rice vinegar

1 red banana chilli, seeds removed and sliced thinly

Thai basil Limes

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Place the salmon on a tray. Mix together the wasabi, oil, lime zest and ginger, lightly sprinkle with salt then cook for 15 minutes.

2. Break or use scissors to cut up the vermicelli, then put in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Leave for 10 minutes then drain.

3. Mix together the soy, palm sugar, vinegar and chilli in a bowl, whisk until combined then pour over the noodles.