Wine editor Dr Jo Burzynska selects top wines from 50 of NZ’s celebrated wineries, recognised in Viva’s NZ Wine Awards 2025.

Each year, Viva’s Wine Awards are a chance to celebrate New Zealand’s dynamic wine industry. Yesterday, Wine editor Dr Jo Burzynska revealed the 50 most exciting wineries in New Zealand. She also had the tricky task of selecting each winery’s best bottles for 2025.

Jo has crowned a supreme winner and awarded special categories among the remaining 49 wines, acknowledging the wineries that are part of our history - and those that are emerging on the scene.

Read on for the top 50 bottles, listed in alphabetical order within their categories.

SUPREME WINNER

Prophet's Rock 2023 Pinot Gris. Photo / Babiche Martens

1

Prophet’s Rock Central Otago Pinot Gris 2023, $40

A drier, intense and complex style of pinot gris fermented in old neutral French oak. Its fresh and textural palate of ripe and pure quince, apple and white peach fruit is spiced with cinnamon and perfumed with florals. I was lucky to try the 2009 vintage of this wine recently, which had become deliciously spicy and savoury with age, while still retaining its freshness and bright apple fruit. This is a wine that will also age beautifully over 10 or even more years.

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICS

These are well-established wineries, that have been delighting drinkers for 15 years or more. Rather than resting on their laurels, they have continued to develop and innovate.

Astrolabe Kēkerengu Coast Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

2

Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024, $25.20

The Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast sauvignon blanc 2024 offers a delicate, dry style. Its taut, minerally palate reveals savoury asparagus and elderflower notes, with a distinctive saline focus and oyster shell nuance. Good fruit concentration is balanced by a lighter, appealing character, making for a pure and precise Marlborough expression.

Ata Rangi Martinborough Pinot Noir 2022. Photo / Babiche Martens

3

Ata Rangi Martinborough Pinot Noir 2022, $90

Made from Ata Rangi’s oldest pinot noir plantings on the Martinborough Terrace, this is a fine silky example. Powered by a fresh drive of acidity and mineral, this underpins layers of bright red cherry, cranberry and strawberry fruit, fragrant cinnamon and clove spice, over savoury a forest floor character.

Bilancia’s La Collina Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

4

Bilancia’s La Collina Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2024, $180

A stunning syrah, the 2024 vintage of La Collina is fragrant, deep and sleek structured by silky acid and supple tannins supple. Pure and ripe plum fruit is laced with aromas of star anise, clove and mandarin peel, with mineral and a savoury hint of soy.

Black Estate Home Chenin Blanc 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

5

Black Estate Home Chenin Blanc 2023, $55

Made from 12-year-old vines planted by Brown and the Naish family on the clay slopes of Black Estate’s Home Vineyard, this is a refined dry textural chenin. Meyer lemon, white fruits and the variety’s characteristic waxy note are supported by an electric fusion of citrus and mineral. Unfiltered and unsulphured.

Cambridge Road Crystal Veil Martinborough 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

6

Cambridge Road Crystal Veil Martinborough 2023, $45

A “retro-modern” sauvignon from organic older vines that was fermented in old totara casks, with two years on lees for texture. Classic herbal sauvignon notes of dried herb and fennel seed mingle with a floral potpourri character and tropical guava and mango fruit. A pleasing richness is balanced by taut, punchy green acidity and a hint of spice.

Churton Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

7

Churton Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024, $48

Churton’s estate pinot is svelte and satin-textured. Fresh and vibrant red fruits, notes of savoury herb, saline mineral, and hints of dark spice combine in a beautifully balanced and distinctive wine.

Cloudy Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

8

Cloudy Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024, $45

Cloudy Bay’s elegant and understated sauvignon is still on point and highly relevant four decades after its first release. Blended from more than 90 batches, its green notes of asparagus, tomato leaf and savoury bouquet garni, meld with fresh lemon and a briny minerality.

Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2019. Photo / Babiche Martens

9

Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2019, $98

Coal Pit’s complex Tiwha pinot noir personifies the Gibbston style. Its fresh and pretty cherry and plum fruit is counterpoised by rich savoury umami flavours, hints of forest floor and a pinch of dried thyme.

Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

10

Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 2024, $29.95

A softly textured Martinborough sauvignon expression, which in this vintage was made in a mixture of stainless steel tanks, French oak barriques, and puncheons. It’s lightly herbal, with a hint of fennel, notes of passionfruit, stony mineral, and crisp lemon.

Dog Point Section 94 Marlborough 2020. Photo / Babiche Martens

11

Dog Point Section 94 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020, $60

An unmistakeable complex, concentrated and full-bodied expression of sauvignon that’s spent 18 months in older French barrels. Its palate of grapefruit, struck flint and spice is propelled by thrillingly fresh acidity.

Doctor’s Flat Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021. Photo / Babiche Martens

12

Doctor’s Flat Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021, $58.99

The Doctor’s Flat pinot combines the plush intensity of Central Otago’s fruit with the vineyard’s hallmark density, structure and vibrant mineral energy. Its plush cherry fruit is overlaid with hints of smoke, thyme and mineral, with a vibrant acidity and firm but fine tannins.

Felton Road Block 2 Central Otago Chardonnay 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

13

Felton Road Block 2 Central Otago Chardonnay 2023, $71

Pinot noir may steal the spotlight in Central, but Felton Road’s chardonnays are equally exciting. Grown on schist soil, the taut and fine Block 2 opens up to reveal layers of lemon, apple and white fruits perfumed with a hint of fennel leaf, stony mineral, and a subtle umami undercurrent.

Folium Reserve Marlborough Sauvignon 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

14

Folium Reserve Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023, $42

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for sauvignon lovers

A beautifully textural style of sauvignon with a lovely weight and concentration. Rather than the overt herbaceous character of many Marlborough sauvignons, Folium’s layers notes of green plum, preserved lemon, and a savoury, salty mineral dimension.

Framingham F Series Old Vine Marlborough Riesling 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

15

Framingham F Series Old Vine Marlborough Riesling 2024, $60

A notable dry, intense and linear riesling from 43-year-old organically-managed vines, made in a mixture of acacia puncheons, a concrete egg and ceramic jars. From Framingham’s limited-release range, it’s a mouth-watering wine, with pure apple and lemon fruits infused with notes of ginger, lemon blossom and mineral.

Greywacke Wild Sauvignon Marlborough 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

16

Greywacke Wild Sauvignon Marlborough 2023, $39.50

One of the country’s top reserve sauvignons, Greywacke’s textural example counterpoises its ripe green plum fruit with vibrant lemon and lime acidity. A savoury herbal character is joined by a touch of smoke, spice and struck flint.

Grove Mill Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

17

Grove Mill Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023, $20

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for the budget conscious

Soft and fruity, with bright cherry and juicy plum fruit on the palate, a hint of herb, and a touch of woody spice. Some savoury complexity adds depth to this light and appealing pinot noir, which offers exceptional value.

Isabel Wild Barrique Wairau Valley Marlborough chardonnay 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

18

Isabel Wild Barrique Wairau Valley Marlborough Chardonnay 2024, $39.99

This single-vineyard chardonnay has garnered awards globally. Wild fermented in a mix of puncheons and barriques, it’s a concentrated and complex style. Ripe peach fruit meets honeysuckle florals, a flinty smoky note, a tangy mineral edge and lingering toasted nut finish.

Kumeu River Library Release Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2019. Photo / Babiche Martens

19

Kumeu River Library Release Mate’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2019, $175

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for chardonnistas

If you missed this elegant and intense chardonnay first time around, it’s currently one of a number of older releases Kumeu River has held back for sale. From an exceptional vintage, it’s rich and textural, with a flinty minerality and savoury nutty edge. Its ripe fruit is reined in by an exhilarating grapefruit freshness. Enjoy now or cellar further.

The Millton Vineyard Te Arai Vineyard Chenin Blanc Gisborne 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

20

The Millton Vineyard Te Arai Vineyard Gisborne Chenin Blanc 2024, $38

This classic chenin is the product of four selections of hand-harvested grapes, which were fermented and matured in large oak barrels and stainless steel. Layers of lemon curd, stone fruit, beeswax, blossom, zesty citrus and mineral combine in this fresh and beguiling example.

Mount Edward Muirkirk Vineyard Central Otago pinot noir 2021. Photo / Babiche Martens

21

Mount Edward Muirkirk Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021, $93.99

A complex and characterful Central Otago pinot, in which ripe cherry fruit is threaded with whisps of smoke, and hints of thyme. Tasting very youthful, it’s elegant, well-balanced, with a lovely freshness and silky texture.

Neudorf Home Block Moutere Nelson Chardonnay 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

22

Neudorf Home Block Moutere Nelson Chardonnay 2023, $95

Neudorf’s classic Moutere chardonnay made from mature vines is an exercise in elegance and restraint. A seamless wine, it layers lemon and pure white fruits, with a savouriness, notes of cashew and hint of gingerbread spice.

No 1 Family Estate Reine Cuvée Reserve Méthode Traditionnelle Marlborough NV. Photo / Babiche Martens

23

No 1 Family Estate Reine Cuvée Reserve Méthode Traditionnelle Marlborough NV, $67

This classic méthode traditionnelle blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier was late disgorged after four years. In this ultra-dry extra brut, rich notes of honey cake, almond paste and toasted nut are reined in by its crisp lift of lemony citrus.

Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley Riesling 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

24

Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley Riesling 2024, $30

A classic and consistently impressive Waipara Riesling. Its palate combines pretty floral notes of lemon blossom and lemon curd fruit, with flint and a powerful grapefruit acidity that perfectly balances its gentle sweetness.

Pyramid Valley Angel Flower North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2022. Photo / Babiche Martens

25

Pyramid Valley Angel Flower North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2022, $125

An unmistakable perfumed and pure pinot from Pyramid Valley’s limestone hillside home vineyard. Delicate raspberry and red fruits are scented with rose, enriched by a subtle savoury undercurrent, and wrapped in a silken texture.

Quartz Reef Single Ferment Velvet Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021. Photo / Babiche Martens

26

Quartz Reef Single Ferment Velvet Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021, $90

CATEGORY WINNER: Lifetime achievement award

A single parcel from Quartz Reef’s organic and biodynamic certified pioneer Bendigo vineyard selected for being particularly distinctive. Compact, complex and sinewy, its black cherry fruit is joined by notes of flinty mineral, earth, cocoa and dark spice, structured by fresh acidity and chalky tannins.

Rippon Threads Lake Wānaka Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

27

Rippon Threads Lake Wānaka Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023, $78

Previously known as Rippon’s gamay, these vines were recently discovered to actually be pinot noir. Threads is the wine’s new identity: a softly textured, fragrant and juicy wine with flint, smoke, earth and some lovely depth to its red and dark fruits.

Te Mata Coleraine Hawke’s Bay 2023 Photo / Babiche Martens

28

Te Mata Coleraine Hawke’s Bay 2023, $175

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for structured reds

A fine example of Te Mata’s flagship wine from a difficult vintage. With 80% cabernet sauvignon, this is one of the highest percentages of variety ever in this Bordeaux blend, as this was the star-performing variety that vintage. A lighter-bodied year, there’s still density to its blackcurrant-dominant fruit wrapped in fine tannins, joined by notes of liquorice and a savoury beef stock undercurrent.

Te Whare Ra Single Vineyard Marlborough Gewürztraminer 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

29

Te Whare Ra Single Vineyard Marlborough Gewürztraminer 2024, $40

Made solely from Te Whare Ra’s 1979 plantings, this classically perfumed and pure gewürztraminer is one of New Zealand’s finest. Ripe quince fruit is infused with notes of lychee, jasmine, ginger and clove in a wine that’s intense, but has a freshness that ensures it’s never cloying.

Tohu Whenua Matua Single Vineyard Upper Moutere Nelson albariño 2021. Photo / Babiche Martens

30

Tohu Whenua Matua Single Vineyard Upper Moutere Nelson Albariño 2021, $30.99

An outstanding bone dry albariño with pure notes of stone fruit, grapefruit and lime. It has the variety’s classic briny character, with an attractive crisp and steely minerality.

Valli Gibbston Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

31

Valli Gibbston Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2023, $85

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for pinot lovers

A complex and perfumed pinot from Valli’s home vineyard. Planted in 1999 to 2000 in one of Central Otago’s coolest and slowest ripening subregions, it exhibits Gibbston’s characteristic edgy acid drive, savoury notes of truffle and forest floor, pure cherry fruit, earthy mineral, fine tannins, and fragrant notes of wild thyme and flowers.

NEW WAVE WINERIES

Many of these wineries might have been around for less than a decade, but have already impressed by the expressive and exciting nature of their wines.

Amoise Amber Hawke’s Bay Albarino 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

32

Amoise Amber Hawke’s Bay Albariño 2024, $39

I didn’t know albariño could be this aromatic until I tried Amoise’s. Infused with its skins, it exudes heady perfume of jasmine, rose, grapefruit, cumin and petrichor, in a wine that’s richly textured with touch of pithy grip.

Atipico Blanc Omaka Valley Marlborough 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

33

Atipico Blanc Omaka Valley Marlborough 2023, $39

An alternative expression of Marlborough sauvignon that’s both textural and aromatic. Its apple and pear fruit is scented with aromas of fennel, chamomile tea, and white flowers, underpinned by a fresh limey acid, and a rich savoury finish.

Blank Canvas Abstract Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

34

Blank Canvas Abstract Three Rows Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023, $50

Abstract was created as a “savoury blanc” from three rows of a dry-farmed block in the Dillons Point Holdaway Vineyard. A serious, complex and textural sauvignon in which tangy green fruits are counterpoised by some tropical guava, in a palate edged with flint and a subtle cashew note from barrel fermentation.

Brood Pollen Nelson Chardonnay Riesling 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

35

Brood Pollen Nelson Chardonnay Riesling 2023, $36

A pure and textural barrel co-fermented chardonnay and riesling grown on Nelson’s Moutere clay soils. Mouth-watering lime, and bright herbs and florals are juxtaposed with richer yeasty and shortbread-like notes from well-managed barrel fermentation.

Bryterlater Still Life North Canterbury Sauvignon Blanc 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

36

Bryterlater Still Life North Canterbury Sauvignon Blanc 2023, $37.99

Still Life is a salivating and textural style of sauvignon rather than having an overtly aromatic profile. Tart green plum and grapefruit mingle with more tropical nuances, and a saltiness reminiscent of preserved lemon.

Corofin Marlborough Chardonnay 2022. Photo / Babiche Martens

37

Corofin Marlborough Chardonnay 2022, $45

A textural chardonnay made with grapes from the Wrekin and Folium organic vineyards. It has a rich, almost Champagne-like yeasty character, counterpoised by crisp apple fruit, citrussy freshness and a chalky minerality.

Halcyon Days Alcyone Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

38

Halcyon Days Alcyone Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay 2024, $48

This 100% certified organic sangiovese from the Osawa Vineyard is made in a juicy light red style. It must be one of the most fragrant sangioveses I’ve ever tasted, exuding a beautiful perfumed floral rosewater character that infuses its crunchy red fruit.

Huntress Waihonga Amber Hawke’s Bay 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

39

Huntress Waihonga Amber Hawke’s Bay 2024, $42

Another impressive wine from the organic Osawa Vineyard. This nectar (waihonga) is a richly textural orange wine, with lush stone fruit layered with notes of stony mineral, dried herb, ginger and an attractive savoury dimension.

Kenzie Duet Chilled Red Bridge Pā Hawke’s Bay 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

40

Kenzie Duet Chilled Red Bridge Pā Hawke’s Bay 2024, $35

This intriguing duet is performed by a syrah made as a red wine, with a merlot made as a white. The pairing of these contrasting organically farmed parcels results in a wine that’s full of bright and fresh raspberry and black fruit, scented with a hint of rosemary, florals and earth. Light, but with some seriousness.

Marathon Downs Racecourse Block Awatere Sauvignon Blanc 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

41

Marathon Downs Racecourse Block Awatere Sauvignon Blanc 2023, $29

A tangy and textural sauvignon that was hand-picked, whole bunch pressed, and wild fermented in neutral barrels before extended time on lees for texture. Zesty lime, apple and green plum fruits are overlaid with flinty mineral and hints of dried herb.

Moko Hills Central Otago Chardonnay 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

42

Moko Hills Central Otago Chardonnay 2023, $59

An elegant chardonnay from this new Bendigo producer, fermented with wild yeasts in larger French barrels and bottled unfined and unfiltered. Silky textured, its fresh pear, white peach and citrus fruit is edged with a briny minerality, over almond nuttiness.

Oraterra Martinborough Pinot Noir 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

43

Oraterra Martinborough Pinot Noir 2023, $80

CATEGORY WINNER: New winery to watch

Wild fermented, unfined and unfiltered, this is a lighter-bodied and silky-textured expression of pinot noir. Black plum and umeboshi meld with a rich, slightly smoky-savoury undercurrent and hints of forest floor and herb. It offers a compelling taste of Martinborough’s new wave.

Siren Wines Queen of Cups Marlborough Chenin Blanc 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

44

Siren Wines Queen of Cups Marlborough Chenin Blanc 2024, $50

This racy, intense, bone-dry chenin was biodynamically grown at the organically certified Wrekin Vineyard. Pure melon and lemon fruit meet layers of stony mineral and hint of the variety’s characteristic lanolin flavour in this stunning unfined and unfiltered example of the variety.

Takahiro K Tussock Terrace Waipara Valley Riesling 2025. Photo / Babiche Martens

45

Takahiro K Tussock Terrace Waipara Valley Riesling 2025, $37.90

This beautifully fragrant riesling was made from 20-year-old vines on Waipara’s gravels. A gently off-dry expression balanced by crisp lemon, its palate of peach and red apple fruit is threaded with notes of bergamot, honeysuckle, lemon blossom and herb.

Three Fates x Gordon Russell Hawke’s Bay Chenin Blanc 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

46

Three Fates x Gordon Russell Hawke’s Bay Chenin Blanc 2024, $40

A vibrant organic chenin from a collaboration between Three Fates, and ex-Esk Valley winemaker Gordon Russell (who’s Holly of Three Fates’ dad). It’s a full-bodied, dry and textural style with rich lemon curd-like fruit, notes of beeswax, hints of honey and chamomile, lifted by a lovely lemony mineral freshness.

Tantalus Waiheke Island Estate Syrah Viognier 2017. Photo / Babiche Martens

47

Tantalus Waiheke Island Estate Syrah Viognier 2017, $65

A complex and opulent expression of syrah, with rich and ripe dark fruits infused with fragrant notes of licorice, cedar and incense, with a savoury undercurrent and plush tannins.

A Thousand Gods Giara Marlborough 2023. Photo / Babiche Martens

48

A Thousand Gods Giara Marlborough 2023, $40

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for natural wine

A thrilling alternative-style sauvignon in which pure greengage fruit mingles with orange blossom florals, subtle savoury herb and fennel leaf, chamomile and honey. A taut acid and saline mineral line and gentle grip contribute to its complex, fresh and richly textured profile.

Vilaura Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blanc Extra Brut Hawke’s Bay 2021. Photo / Babiche Martens

49

Vilaura Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blanc Extra Brut Hawke’s Bay 2021, $58

CATEGORY WINNER: Best for bubbles

This is Vilaura’s impressive release of a Hawke’s Bay methode traditionnelle. Hand harvested from the Gimblett Gravels, it spends a minimum of 36 months bottle ageing on yeast lees for richness. Bone dry, elegant and racy, with crisp apple fruit and fine minerality, there’s an underlying richness to palate with hints of nut and pastry.

The Wrekin Vineyard Needle’s Eye Pinot Noir 2020. Photo / Babiche Martens

50

The Wrekin Vineyard Needle’s Eye Pinot Noir 2020, $55

An organic and biodynamic pinot of great purity from the hillsides of the Wrekin Vineyard. Red and dark cherry fruit combine with a savoury tapenade-like character and herbal juniper aromatics wrapped in fine supple tannins.

Photography and styling: Babiche Martens

Shoot assistants: Madeleine Crutchley, Nicole Clements

