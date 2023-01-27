The Restaurant Dishes The Viva Team Can’t Get Enough Of This Summer

These are the plates of food we keep coming back to time after time, from tacos to burrata, charcuterie to dahi puri.

I like an uncomplicated pizza and my vegetables served up with some decadence to balance things out. Ooh-Fah has a great ambience and a menu to match. Some of my highlights include its prawn, mozzarella, garlic and chilli pizza, and their wood-fired carrots, with whipped ricotta and pistachio is a great combination. Their drinks list is thoughtful too — a crisp Halcyon Days orange wine just right for this time of year. 357 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Dahi Puri from Mumbaiwala. Photo / Babiche Martens

The dahi puri at Mumbaiwala on Ponsonby Rd are puffed little parcels of mashed potato, chickpeas and a spicy, tangy yoghurt that need to be eaten in one mouthful, or you risk the contents spilling everywhere. It’s a fun dish, and one of several street-style snacks on the menu at this bustling restaurant and bar. I’m not usually a fan of lamb but the lamb chops at Mumbaiwala are the best dish on the menu, marinated overnight in deep, dark spices with lime, ginger and garlic and cooked to smoky perfection on the tandoor grill, served with yoghurt for dipping. They’re very, very good. 252 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Bivacco's burrata dish. Photo /Supplied

Oozy, creamy, fresh and light are simple yet perfect adjectives to describe Bivacco’s burrata. The big ball of soft cheese is laden with strips of crunchy courgette and sprinkled with pistachio nuts, fresh mint and black garlic and drizzled in green oil. What a way to start a meal. Follow it up with the smoked salmon pizza and a glass of prosecco and you’ll be transported straight to the Italian coast. Grazie mille. 115 Customs St West, Auckland central — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Tacos from Ragtag

New in my neighbourhood and the perfect location for a summer’s day lunch or dinner, Ragtag began as a pop-up and has now made its stamp on Westmere, with its first permanent location. Its catchy ‘100% not authentic’ motto is reassuring, as it’s not trying to be something it’s not. Tacos are the hero of Ragtag’s legacy but it is not all Mexican-inspired. Various cuisines feature on the ever-changing sharing-style menu. Alongside a unique taco or entree, enjoy classic drinks and cocktails such as a Big Fizz (Aperol-style), Negroni, or a Garage Project beer. Sit alfresco out the front or dine inside the small but charismatic venue. Either way, Ragtag is a must-visit over summer. 162 Garnet Rd, Westmere — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Photo / Babiche Martens for Iconic Eats

There is Spanish food and then there is Andalucian food and this is what forms the basis of the menu at Alma in Britomart. Inspired by the sunny weather of the south of Spain, this is food perfect for summery, long, relaxed meals. It’s hard to narrow a favourite down at Alma, but biting into crunchy grilled tostada smothered with a tomato salsa and topped with a whole salty anchovy will transport you immediately to a chic tapas bar in Granada. Anyone who knows me well knows I’ll be washing it down (slowly) with the tomato, manzanilla, vodka and chilli cocktail, which packs a spicy punch with the unique savoury flavours of a cold gazpacho soup and its deliciously crisp clean finish. 130 Quay St, Britomart — Amanda Linnell, editor

Photo / Supplied

A five-minute walk from our apartment, Le Chef is one of my favourite spots in the central city (squint, and you could be in Europe). Open day and night, it’s great regardless of the weather, and the outside seats are hot property — the brass-edged tables offer a great vantage point for people watching and benefit from the cosy narrowness of Vulcan Lane — but inside is good too. Park up for a leisurely summer evening; I like to have a cold and very classic Orangina (they also serve many French wines) and slowly pick at the charcuterie du jour with crusty baguette. And, because it’s my favourite dessert, mousse au chocolat to finish. Magnifique! 130 Quay St, Britomart — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Photo / Supplied

Cacio e pepe tteokbokki from Aigo

This corner-spot noodle bar in Ponsonby deals in Korean-meets-European cuisine, and immaculate vibes. Share everything from the eggplant paired with a moreish cashew butter to wagyu beef, and a plate (or two) of crispy rice cakes topped with a spicy tuna tartare and roe you could very well fight over. The cacio e pepe tteokbokki, a scandalously cheesy dish with chewy rice cake noodles and truffle, is a must. Don’t share that dish, though: you’ll regret not having a full bowl to yourself. 168 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby — Julia Gessler, digital editor