Didn’t get those catering numbers quite right? If you’re left with a bit of a glut, here are three delicious ways to use up some of those festive extras.

Berry and croissant pudding

If those breakfast croissants have gone a bit stale, give them a new lease of life with this delicious dessert using summer berries — use fresh berries if you need to use them up too.

Serves 4-6

3-4 croissants, torn into four pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen berries

3 eggs, plus 1 yolk

½ cup caster sugar

1 cup cream

1 cup full fat milk

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla

Icing sugar to dust

Mascarpone to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease 4 x 12cm baking dishes or 1 large dish.

2. Arrange the torn croissants in the dishes. Sprinkle over the berries.

3. In a bowl whisk the eggs, yolk, caster sugar, cream, milk, zest and vanilla. Pour evenly over the croissants. Bake for 20 minutes (for small) or 45 minutes (for 1 large) until just set.

4. Dust with icing sugar, and enjoy warm with a dollop of mascarpone.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Croque madame

This classic French delight is just as good for breakfast or lunch. Mais oui! The recipe requires a few key good-quality ingredients — you can't go without Dijon, ham (thank you Christmas leftovers) and gruyère cheese. Don't be mean with the butter, the juicier the better.

Makes 4

Sauce

25g butter

2 Tbsp flour

1½ cup milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup gruyère cheese

Sandwich

8 slices rustic bread

150g leftover Christmas ham

1 Tbsp Dijon (or more if you like)

Extra butter for cooking

4 eggs

1. Preheat a grill.

2. Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the flour and cook over a low heat for a couple of minutes. Add the milk in two lots and stir until the sauce thickens. Stir through the mustard and cheese. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

3. Lie four slices of bread on a bench. Spread each with sauce, reserving ½ cup for the top. Place on the ham. Spread Dijon mustard on the top four slices of bread and place on the ham, mustard-side down.

4. Heat some extra butter in a frying pan and toast each croque madame on both sides. Transfer to a baking tray. Smother the remaining sauce on the top of each sandwich. Grill until the sauce is golden.

5. Fry four eggs while they grill. Top each sandwich with a fried egg cooked to your liking and serve.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pumpkin and pine nut tart

If you went a bit overboard on the Christmas vege, this delicate tart wrapped in puff pastry is a great way to use it up. Add in pine nuts and nutmeg and mix with ricotta for some richness. Have it warm with a scattering of extra pine nuts.

Serves 4

200g puff pastry

200g ricotta

½ cup tasty cheese

Pinch nutmeg

1 spring onion, chopped

3 eggs, lightly whisked

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

2 cups cooked roasted pumpkin in cubes

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Roll the puff pastry on a lightly floured board. Line a 12cm x 34cm tart tin or a round 23cm tin. Prick the base with a fork, cover with baking paper, fill with baking beans or rice, then bake for 20 minutes until cooked and golden. Remove the paper for a further five minutes to dry the base.

3. In a small bowl, combine the ricotta, cheese, nutmeg, spring onion, eggs and parsley. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

4. Spread the pumpkin and 1 tablespoon of pine nuts over the tart base. Pour over the egg mixture. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes until set and golden.

5. Serve warm with a sprinkling of the remaining pine nuts.

All recipes by Angela Casley.