By Angela Casley
Angela Casley's chicken and spinach sausage plait. Photo / Babiche Martens

A simple pattern of pastry elevates this beloved bite.

Spend minimal time in the kitchen once visitors arrive. This works well for a Sunday lunch or picnic. Reheating this plait also makes it ideal for a potluck dinner. So versatile.

SPINACH & MINCE PLAIT

Serves 6-8
450g mixture of beef and pork mince

100g spinach, wilted

2 Tbsp grated onion

½ cup dried breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tsp dried herbs

½ cup chopped parsley

½ tsp salt and pepper

300g pre-rolled puff pastry

1 egg yolk mixed with 1 Tbsp water

1 tsp sesame seeds
  1. Preheat the oven to 190 °C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. Combine the mince, spinach, onion, breadcrumbs, egg, herbs, parsley, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
  3. Place the pastry on the baking tray. Shape the mince into a log in the centre, leaving 4 cm at the end for folding. Cut 2 cm strips along the sides. Dampen with water and fold over the top to make the plait.
  4. Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
  5. Bake for 35 minutes until golden and puffed. Serve with your favourite chutney.

