A simple pattern of pastry elevates this beloved bite.
Spend minimal time in the kitchen once visitors arrive. This works well for a Sunday lunch or picnic. Reheating this plait also makes it ideal for a potluck dinner. So versatile.
SPINACH & MINCE PLAIT Serves 6-8
450g mixture of beef and pork mince 100g spinach, wilted 2 Tbsp grated onion ½ cup dried breadcrumbs 1 egg 1 tsp dried herbs ½ cup chopped parsley ½ tsp salt and pepper 300g pre-rolled puff pastry 1 egg yolk mixed with 1 Tbsp water 1 tsp sesame seeds
- Preheat the oven to 190 °C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Combine the mince, spinach, onion, breadcrumbs, egg, herbs, parsley, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Place the pastry on the baking tray. Shape the mince into a log in the centre, leaving 4 cm at the end for folding. Cut 2 cm strips along the sides. Dampen with water and fold over the top to make the plait.
- Brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Bake for 35 minutes until golden and puffed. Serve with your favourite chutney.