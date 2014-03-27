PUMPKIN & PECAN ICE CREAM Serves 6-8
500ml cream 5 egg yolks 1 tsp vanilla ½ cup brown sugar ¼ tsp cinnamon ¼ tsp ginger pinch nutmeg ¼ tsp salt 2 cups pumpkin puree ½ cup roasted pecans, chopped roughly
- Place cream in a saucepan and bring slowly to the boil.
- Beat yolks, vanilla, sugar, spices and salt until creamy. Slowly add hot cream and stir.
- Return to a clean saucepan and reheat, stirring continuously until it starts to thicken. Do not let it boil or it will curdle. Remove from heat and pour into a large bowl.
- Add pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Following your icecream maker’s instructions, churn your mixture and freeze for at least 3 hours or until required, then serve with chopped pecans.