Pumpkin & Pecan Ice Cream

By Angela Casley
Pumpkin ice cream. Photo / Babiche Martens.
PUMPKIN & PECAN ICE CREAM

Serves 6-8
500ml cream

5 egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ginger

pinch nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

2 cups pumpkin puree

½ cup roasted pecans, chopped roughly
  1. Place cream in a saucepan and bring slowly to the boil.
  2. Beat yolks, vanilla, sugar, spices and salt until creamy. Slowly add hot cream and stir.
  3. Return to a clean saucepan and reheat, stirring continuously until it starts to thicken. Do not let it boil or it will curdle. Remove from heat and pour into a large bowl.
  4. Add pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  5. Following your icecream maker’s instructions, churn your mixture and freeze for at least 3 hours or until required, then serve with chopped pecans.

