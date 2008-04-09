FEIJOA, PEACH AND CARDAMOM CRUMBLE Serves 4
12 feijoas 3 peaches 1 cup water 1/2 cup Reisling 2 cardamom pods 1/2 cup sugar, plus an extra 3/4 cup 1 tsp baking powder 100g plain flour 1 Tbsp coconut 1 Tbsp rolled oats 1/2 tsp salt 1 1/2 tsp ground cardamom 70g softened butter 1 bottle cream, to serve
- Peel the feijoas and halve. Peel the peaches, remove the stone and slice.
- Put in a saucepan with the water, wine, cardamom pods and first measure of sugar.
- Gently simmer until the fruit softens - approximately 10 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 200C. In a bowl, combine the second measure of sugar, baking powder, flour, coconut, rolled oats, salt and cardamom, then rub in the butter using your fingertips.
- Spoon the fruit and juice into individual oven dishes, cover with the topping and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the topping is golden. Serve with cream.