Recipe: Feijoa, Peach & Cardamom Crumble

By Amanda Laird
Feijoa, peach and cardamom crumble. Photo / Supplied
FEIJOA, PEACH AND CARDAMOM CRUMBLE

Serves 4
12 feijoas

3 peaches

1 cup water

1/2 cup Reisling

2 cardamom pods

1/2 cup sugar, plus an extra 3/4 cup

1 tsp baking powder

100g plain flour

1 Tbsp coconut

1 Tbsp rolled oats

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp ground cardamom

70g softened butter

1 bottle cream, to serve
  1. Peel the feijoas and halve. Peel the peaches, remove the stone and slice.
  2. Put in a saucepan with the water, wine, cardamom pods and first measure of sugar.
  3. Gently simmer until the fruit softens - approximately 10 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 200C. In a bowl, combine the second measure of sugar, baking powder, flour, coconut, rolled oats, salt and cardamom, then rub in the butter using your fingertips.
  5. Spoon the fruit and juice into individual oven dishes, cover with the topping and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the topping is golden. Serve with cream.

