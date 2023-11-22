Hot and crispy choux puffs: what could possibly be better on a spring evening than biting into cheesy goodness? Cooking these at the last minute is a must for a crisp outside.
DIJON AND PARMESAN CHOUX PUFFS RECIPE
Makes 16
200g hot water 100g butter 100g plain flour, sifted ¼ tsp salt 2 eggs 2 tsp Dijon mustard ¾ cup grated parmesan ¼ cup grated mozzarella ½ cup polenta
- Place the water and butter in a medium-sized pot and bring to the heat until the butter has melted. Tip the flour and salt straight in and stir continuously until a dough is formed and comes away from the sides. Remove from the heat and cool for 15 minutes.
- Place the dough in bowl and beat in the eggs, one at a time, until well combined. This takes 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the mustard and cheese.
- To cook, fill a medium-sized pot halfway with oil (or use a deep-fat fryer) and bring to medium heat. Cook a small spoonful of dough to check the oil temperature (or use a thermometer, it should be 180C).
- Place the polenta on a tray to toss the puffs in when removed from the oil. Cook teaspoonfuls of the batter for 3 or 4 minutes until crispy and golden. Toss the cooked puffs in polenta as you remove them from the pan.
- Serve while hot and crispy.