Recipe: Dijon & Parmesan Choux Puffs

By Angela Casley
These gooey appetisers are sure-fire crowdpleasers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hot and crispy choux puffs: what could possibly be better on a spring evening than biting into cheesy goodness? Cooking these at the last minute is a must for a crisp outside.

DIJON AND PARMESAN CHOUX PUFFS RECIPE

Makes 16

200g hot water

100g butter

100g plain flour, sifted

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

2 tsp Dijon mustard

¾ cup grated parmesan

¼ cup grated mozzarella

½ cup polenta
  1. Place the water and butter in a medium-sized pot and bring to the heat until the butter has melted. Tip the flour and salt straight in and stir continuously until a dough is formed and comes away from the sides. Remove from the heat and cool for 15 minutes.
  2. Place the dough in bowl and beat in the eggs, one at a time, until well combined. This takes 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the mustard and cheese.
  3. To cook, fill a medium-sized pot halfway with oil (or use a deep-fat fryer) and bring to medium heat. Cook a small spoonful of dough to check the oil temperature (or use a thermometer, it should be 180C).
  4. Place the polenta on a tray to toss the puffs in when removed from the oil. Cook teaspoonfuls of the batter for 3 or 4 minutes until crispy and golden. Toss the cooked puffs in polenta as you remove them from the pan.
  5. Serve while hot and crispy.

