Rica-rica is a sambal from Manado, North Sulawesi. The name translates to “chilli” in the local dialect and, to be expected, this spicy condiment has fiery intensity.

The spiciness is also attributed to the red ginger, distinctively coloured, local to Manado and smaller than your typical ginger.

For this recipe, I have reduced the number of bird’s eye chillies, but you can add as many as 20 if you’re feeling adventurous. You can also try this dish using prawns, chicken or fish fillets.

PORK SATAY WITH CHILLI, GINGER AND LIME RECIPE Origin: Sulawesi Preparation time: 10 minutes, plus 10 minutes marinating time Cooking time: 15–20 minutes Makes 12–14 skewers

For the rica-rica 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 2 banana shallots, coarsely chopped 2 banana shallots, coarsely chopped 2–3 red bird’s eye chillies 2–3 red bird’s eye chillies 2 large red chillies 2 large red chillies 20g ginger, thinly sliced 20g ginger, thinly sliced 2 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil 2 Tbsp coconut oil or sunflower oil Juice of 1 lime Juice of 1 lime Salt, to taste Salt, to taste

For the satay 600g pork tenderloin, cut into 2cm cubes 600g pork tenderloin, cut into 2cm cubes ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt Juice of 1 lime Juice of 1 lime 1 Tbsp coconut oil 1 Tbsp coconut oil

To serve Steamed rice Steamed rice

Soak 14 long bamboo skewers in water for 1 hour. To make the rica-rica, combine all the ingredients, except the oil, lime and salt, in a blender and blend to a fine paste. Set aside. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the paste and saute for 6–7 minutes. Season with lime juice and salt and saute for another 2 minutes. Set aside. To make the satay, season the pork with salt, half of the rica-rica paste and the lime juice. Mix well and set aside to marinate for 10 minutes. Preheat a charcoal barbecue or a griddle (grill) pan over high heat. Thread 4 pieces of pork on to each skewer. Grill the pork for 5–6 minutes, brushing it with marinade and turning often, until cooked through. Transfer the skewers to a plate. Serve as-is or with the steamed rice, spiced vegetable stew and the remaining rica-rica.