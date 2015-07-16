The best things in life are simple or at least the best recipes are. These luscious little chocolate, banana and avocado mousse cakes are a cinch to prepare, and contain only a few natural ingredients. The topping is sensationally creamy and rich, without being over-the-top sweet. I use raw honey in this recipe, although pure maple or rice malt syrup work well also.
- To make the base, put all ingredients in a food processor and process until the mixture starts to come together like a dough. Press mixture evenly into 12 muffin tins lined with cases. Silicon moulds also work well. You could also make this as a large cake, if you prefer.
- To make the filling, put all ingredients in the food processor, and process until smooth. Divide the mixture among the muffin tins and spread out evenly. Top with a sprinkle of cacao nibs and 2 banana chips if you like.
- Place in the freezer to set for at least 3 hours or overnight.
- Thaw for 20-30 minutes before enjoying. Store in the refrigerator.
For more from Eleanor Ozich see petite-kitchen.com