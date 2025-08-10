Sticky, chocolatey, fruity – these treats will be loved by kids and adults alike.
Kids love to make these, using their favourite fruits. They can also be served after dinner with a coffee to finish a meal.
PERSIMMON AND KIWIFRUIT PEANUT BUTTER CUPS Makes 12
½ persimmon ½ green kiwifruit ½ cup peanut butter 150g dark chocolate 12 toasted hazelnuts
- Line the bases and sides of a 12-hole muffin tin with baking paper.
- Chop the chocolate into small pieces and place it in a heatproof bowl. Heat a saucepan with simmering water and set the bowl on top. Stir the chocolate until smooth. Put a teaspoon into the base of each muffin cup, spreading it over the base. Place in the fridge for 10 minutes.
- Slice the kiwifruit and persimmon so they sit nicely on your chocolate base. Add a teaspoon of peanut butter.
- Spoon the remaining chocolate evenly into the muffin tins. Top each with a hazelnut. Let them sit in a cool place to set before removing them from the tin.
- Keep in an airtight container stored in a cool spot.