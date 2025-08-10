Food & Drink

Persimmon & Kiwifruit Peanut Butter Cup Recipe


By Angela Casley
Topping these chocolate cups with toasted hazelnuts adds pleasant crunch. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sticky, chocolatey, fruity – these treats will be loved by kids and adults alike.

Kids love to make these, using their favourite fruits. They can also be served after dinner with a coffee to finish a meal.

PERSIMMON AND KIWIFRUIT PEANUT BUTTER CUPS

Makes 12
½ persimmon

½ green kiwifruit

½ cup peanut butter

150g dark chocolate

12 toasted hazelnuts
  1. Line the bases and sides of a 12-hole muffin tin with baking paper.
  2. Chop the chocolate into small pieces and place it in a heatproof bowl. Heat a saucepan with simmering water and set the bowl on top. Stir the chocolate until smooth. Put a teaspoon into the base of each muffin cup, spreading it over the base. Place in the fridge for 10 minutes.
  3. Slice the kiwifruit and persimmon so they sit nicely on your chocolate base. Add a teaspoon of peanut butter.
  4. Spoon the remaining chocolate evenly into the muffin tins. Top each with a hazelnut. Let them sit in a cool place to set before removing them from the tin.
  5. Keep in an airtight container stored in a cool spot.

