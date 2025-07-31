Pair this lamb feast with soft, buttery flatbreads and a generous dollop of hummus.
Marinate the lamb the day before for extra flavour. I am always making these flatbreads. They go with anything. Brush them with garlic butter, top them with your favourite ingredients, or eat them alone.
LAMB SHOULDER WITH FLATBREAD Serves 6
2kg bone-in shoulder of lamb 2 tsp salt 1 tsp freshly ground pepper 4 cloves of garlic, crushed 2 tsp paprika 2 tsp cumin 1 lemon, zested and juiced 2 Tbsp olive oil ¼ cup chopped fresh rosemary 1 cup white wine 1 cup chicken stock
Flatbread 3 cups flour 2 tsp salt 70g melted butter 1 cup yoghurt or milk ¼ cup olive oil or butter
To serve Hummus Salad (optional)
- Remove excess fat from the lamb and place it into a large bag. Add the salt, pepper, garlic, paprika, cumin, lemon juice, oil, and rosemary, then massage them together. Seal and leave it to marinate overnight or for at least four hours.
- Preheat the oven to 150°C.
- Place the lamb in a large oven-proof dish. Pour in the wine and stock, then cover tightly with tinfoil. Place in the oven for four and a half hours, checking once during this time.
- Remove the check, season, shred with two forks and serve.
- While the lamb cooks, prepare the flatbread. In a bowl, add the flour and salt. Mix the butter and yoghurt, then stir through the flour to make the dough. Let it rest for 15 minutes, then divide into 6-8 pieces. Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat. Cook the flatbreads one at a time for 3 or 4 minutes on each side until golden and puffy. Brush with a bit of oil or butter.
- Serve the flatbread with hummus and hot lamb.