Looking for a delicious way to start your day? Try these fibre-packed pancakes.

Pancakes are a Sunday staple in our house. This particular recipe is my favourite because the oats are high in fibre, which helps keep me full for longer. I love to serve these pancakes with fresh berries and maple syrup.

KELSI BOOCOCK’S FLUFFY OATMEAL PANCAKES RECIPE Serves 4 30 minutes

½ cup gluten-free rolled oats ½ cup plain or gluten-free flour 1 Tbsp baking powder ½ tsp salt 1 cup plant milk 1 Tbsp maple syrup 1 Tbsp coconut oil, melted, plus extra for topping

To serve Plant-based cream Handful of strawberries, sliced Handful of blueberries Maple syrup

Add all the ingredients except the oil to a bowl and mix well to combine. Heat the coconut oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add tablespoonfuls of the mixture to the pan, using a spoon to create a circular shape. Once the mixture starts bubbling on the top, flip and cook on the other side for 2 minutes until golden. Serve with the cream, fresh berries and maple syrup.

Recipe from Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock, $49.99, published by Bateman Books, available now.

Smoothie bowls, porridge and more to start your day.

Buckwheat porridge with banana, cinnamon and strawberries. Make this winter-warmer decadent with a few squares of dark chocolate.

Clementine chia jam. Enjoy it spread on toast, or on just about anything.

Lime curd with brioche and poached rhubarb. This zesty, rhubarb-y dish works equally well for breakfast or dessert.

Healthy chocolate smoothie bowls. These good-for-you bowls are easy to make and delicious topped with muesli and a handful of fresh fruit.