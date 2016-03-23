Food & Drink

Grilled Lettuce Hearts Recipe With Aioli

By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
Serve these roasted lettuces as a side or starter. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A warm salad of roasted lettuce hearts with homemade zesty garlic aioli. Roasting the lettuce gives this salad a wonderful sweetness and a silky yet crunchy texture – an exciting new way to enjoy salad greens.

ROASTED LETTUCE HEARTS RECIPE WITH LEMON ZEST AND GARLIC AIOLI

Serves 4 as a side

Roasted lettuce

4 baby cos or romaine lettuces

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Aioli

2 free range egg yolks, at room temperature

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 cup olive oil
  1. Put the egg yolks, garlic and lemon zest in a blender. Add a pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  2. Begin to blend on low and start to pour in the olive oil in a slow, steady trickle. You will know the aioli is ready when the consistency begins to resemble a thick, glossy mayonnaise.
  3. Lastly, add the lemon juice. Taste and adjust the seasonings if needed.
  4. Pour the aioli in to a medium sized jar, and store in the fridge for 3-4 days.
  5. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  6. To prepare the lettuces, remove the dark outer leaves. Slice each lettuce down the middle lengthways, then lay them in a roasting tin, cut side up. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  7. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until crispy on the edges.
  8. Serve warm, with a drizzle of the aioli.

