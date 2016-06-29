Fruit Hand Pies Recipe

If there’s anything better than a large slice of comforting pie, it’s a petite and buttery hand pie that you can claim as your own and nibble with joy. And if there’s anything better than a hand pie, it’s one that’s filled with sweet, sticky fruit and just a touch of spicy ginger, don’t you think?
- Add the flour, coconut sugar, butter, vanilla and lemon zest and juice to a food processor. Add a pinch of sea salt and process until the mixture resembles dense breadcrumbs. Add the eggs, and process until the mixture starts to come together like a dough.
- Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead lightly for 2–3 minutes. Shape into a ball, cover with plastic wrap and rest in the fridge for 15–20 minutes.
- To prepare the filling, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir well.
- Roll the dough out on a floured surface to about 5 mm (1/4 inch) thick. Using a round cookie cutter (or the rim of a wide-mouthed glass), cut out as many circles as you can.
- Transfer half the dough rounds to large baking trays lined with baking paper, leaving 2 cm (3/4 inch) between each. On each one, place about 2 tablespoons of the filling on the front edge of the circle, leaving about a 1 cm (1/2 inch) border.
- Working with one round at a time, brush the edges with a little milk and pop a second circle on top. Use the tines of a fork to gently seal the edges. Repeat with the remaining dough circles.
- Cut a few small slits in the top of each pie with a knife. Brush the tops with milk, and sprinkle with extra coconut sugar.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops begin to brown.
- Remove from the oven and allow the pies to cool. The pies are best enjoyed on the day they are made.