So fresh, this gazpacho is perfect for a warm summery day. With a hint of Thai flavours, it will surprise guests expecting a traditional gazpacho recipe. Serve on ice for extra chill factor.
GAZPACHO WITH THAI FLAVOURS RECIPE Serves 4
6 medium red tomatoes, roughly chopped ½ telegraph cucumber, chopped 1 clove garlic ¼ cup chopped red onion ½ red chilli, chopped 2 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp sesame oil ¼ cup lime juice Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup chopped parsley or coriander
- Into a blender place the tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, onion, chilli, fish sauce, sugar, sesame oil and lime juice, blitzing until smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper, place into a jar and cool.
- When ready to serve, stir through the chopped parsley or coriander.
- Serve on ice cubes with some extra sliced chilli and green leaves.