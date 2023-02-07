Food & Drink

Enjoy This Thai-Inspired Gazpacho Recipe On Ice

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

So fresh, this gazpacho is perfect for a warm summery day. With a hint of Thai flavours, it will surprise guests expecting a traditional gazpacho recipe. Serve on ice for extra chill factor.

GAZPACHO WITH THAI FLAVOURS RECIPE

Serves 4

6 medium red tomatoes, roughly chopped

½ telegraph cucumber, chopped

1 clove garlic

¼ cup chopped red onion

½ red chilli, chopped

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley or coriander
  1. Into a blender place the tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, onion, chilli, fish sauce, sugar, sesame oil and lime juice, blitzing until smooth.
  2. Season with salt and pepper, place into a jar and cool.
  3. When ready to serve, stir through the chopped parsley or coriander.
  4. Serve on ice cubes with some extra sliced chilli and green leaves.

