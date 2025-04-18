If you’re gathering with loved ones this holiday, consider serving this commemorative lamb centrepiece.
Leftover lamb is perfect for lunchtime or sneaky fridge snacks. I love the canned cherry tomatoes for this dish. They add sweetness and look colourful and festive.
EASTER CELEBRATION LAMB
Serves 8-10
2 white onions, peeled
4 whole garlic bulbs
1 leg lamb
3 cups chicken stock
1 Tbsp sumac
1 tin cherry tomatoes
1 tsp each salt and pepper
3 cups shredded kale
Herb pesto
2 cups of fresh herbs, such as rosemary, basil, thyme, and parsley
½ cup olive oil
¼ tsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
1 Tbsp capers
Salt and pepper, to taste
- Preheat the oven to 140C. Line a large baking dish with paper.
- Cut the onion into 1cm slices and halve the garlic bulb (skin on). Place them in the baking dish and top with the lamb.
- Pour the stock around and cover tightly with foil. Bake for four hours. Remove from the oven and generously sprinkle the lamb with sumac, and add tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Add more stock if necessary, then return to the oven for three more hours.
- While the lamb cooks, make the herb pesto. Place the fresh herbs, oil, cumin, zest, juice, and capers in a blender and blitz until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Place into a serving bowl.
- Remove the cover from the lamb and cook for another 1 hour. The juices and tomatoes will caramelise. Lastly, 20 minutes before, add the shredded kale and stir through.
- Remove the lamb from the oven and shred it with two forks. Add dollops of herb pesto on top and serve the remainder on the side.