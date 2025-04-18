If you’re gathering with loved ones this holiday, consider serving this commemorative lamb centrepiece.

Leftover lamb is perfect for lunchtime or sneaky fridge snacks. I love the canned cherry tomatoes for this dish. They add sweetness and look colourful and festive.

EASTER CELEBRATION LAMB

Serves 8-10

2 white onions, peeled

4 whole garlic bulbs

1 leg lamb

3 cups chicken stock

1 Tbsp sumac

1 tin cherry tomatoes

1 tsp each salt and pepper

3 cups shredded kale

Herb pesto

2 cups of fresh herbs, such as rosemary, basil, thyme, and parsley

½ cup olive oil

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp capers

Salt and pepper, to taste