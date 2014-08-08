Food & Drink

Cranberry & Pear Chutney Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Try this vibrant and tasty cranberry and pear chutney. Photo / Babiche Martens
CRANBERRY AND PEAR CHUTNEY

Makes 3 cups

1 onion, finely diced

2 pears, peeled, cored, and diced finely

375g packet frozen cranberries

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup cider

Zest and juice of 1 orange

¼ cup cider or white vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

¼ tsp ground cloves
  1. Place onion, pears, cranberries, sugar, cider, orange, vinegar, cinnamon and cloves in a large pot.
  2. Bring slowly to a simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar has dissolved. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes until fruit is soft and the liquid thick and sticky. Mash roughly with a fork but don’t break up all the fruit.
  3. Place in sterilised jars. This is best kept in the fridge. Bring to room temperature before eating. This chutney is great with meat dishes as well as part of a cheese platter.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5