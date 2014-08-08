Cranberry & Pear Chutney Recipe

CRANBERRY AND PEAR CHUTNEY
Makes 3 cups
1 onion, finely diced 2 pears, peeled, cored, and diced finely 375g packet frozen cranberries 1 cup brown sugar 1 cup cider Zest and juice of 1 orange ¼ cup cider or white vinegar 1 cinnamon stick ¼ tsp ground cloves
- Place onion, pears, cranberries, sugar, cider, orange, vinegar, cinnamon and cloves in a large pot.
- Bring slowly to a simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar has dissolved. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes until fruit is soft and the liquid thick and sticky. Mash roughly with a fork but don’t break up all the fruit.
- Place in sterilised jars. This is best kept in the fridge. Bring to room temperature before eating. This chutney is great with meat dishes as well as part of a cheese platter.