Food & Drink

Courgette & Salmon Roll Recipe


Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Angela Casley's courgette, salmon and rocket roll. Photo / Babiche Martens

Whether for the lunchbox or a platter, these rolls are an easy, versatile favourite.

These are a great way to use courgettes in a slightly different way. After baking the courgettes this way, you can also fold them to make a sandwich. Fill with your favourite ingredients.

COURGETTE & SALMON ROLL RECIPE

Makes 12
2 medium courgettes, sliced thinly lengthways

½ cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper

1 cup rocket leaves

120g sliced smoked salmon

¼ cup horseradish

¼ cup sour cream

1 lime or lemon, cut into wedges
  1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. Lay the courgettes flat on the tray, overlapping slightly. Sprinkle with the cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Remove and cool.
  3. Combine the sour cream and horseradish. Spread onto the courgettes once cold.
  4. Top with rocket, salmon, salt and pepper. Roll carefully into a log and refrigerate until needed.
  5. Slice into 2cm pieces and serve with a squeeze of lime.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5