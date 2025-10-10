Whether for the lunchbox or a platter, these rolls are an easy, versatile favourite.
These are a great way to use courgettes in a slightly different way. After baking the courgettes this way, you can also fold them to make a sandwich. Fill with your favourite ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Lay the courgettes flat on the tray, overlapping slightly. Sprinkle with the cheese. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Remove and cool.
- Combine the sour cream and horseradish. Spread onto the courgettes once cold.
- Top with rocket, salmon, salt and pepper. Roll carefully into a log and refrigerate until needed.
- Slice into 2cm pieces and serve with a squeeze of lime.