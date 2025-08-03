Food & Drink

Black Forest Meringue Mess Recipe


By Angela Casley
What could be more indulgent than crisp meringue, rich cherry compote and velvety mascarpone?

For a quicker presentation, fold the cherry compote into the meringue and serve in a lovely bowl with chocolate shards peeking out of the top. Or get creative and make them individually, as I have here.

BLACK FOREST MERINGUE MESS

Serves 4

Meringues

3 egg whites

1 cup caster sugar

½ tsp each of vanilla, cornflour and vinegar

Cherry Mess

1 cup tinned cherries

½ cup juice

2 tsp orange zest

¼ cup caster sugar

1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 2 tsp water

200g mascarpone

150g dark chocolate

  1. Preheat the oven to 150C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Draw eight circles 6-8cm in diameter.
  2. Beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Add the sugar in three or four batches, beating to incorporate each time. Beat in the vanilla, cornflour and vinegar. Using a spoon, dollop the meringue into each circle, shaping with the back of the spoon. Bake for one hour, then turn off the oven and allow to cool.
  3. Place the cherries, juice, zest and caster sugar in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Stir in the arrowroot and cook until thickened. Remove from heat and cool.
  4. Place the chocolate into small pieces in a heatproof bowl. Melt over simmering water until smooth. Remove from the heat.
  5. Place a piece of baking paper on a flat surface. Spread the chocolate thinly with a spatula and allow to cool completely. Break into shards or shapes of your liking.
  6. Break four of your meringues into small pieces in a bowl. Fold through the mascarpone.
  7. Make four heaps of meringue mixture on your serving plates. Stick your shard around the outside.
  8. To finish, drizzle with the cherry compote.

