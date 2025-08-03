What could be more indulgent than crisp meringue, rich cherry compote and velvety mascarpone?
For a quicker presentation, fold the cherry compote into the meringue and serve in a lovely bowl with chocolate shards peeking out of the top. Or get creative and make them individually, as I have here.
Serves 4
3 egg whites
1 cup caster sugar
½ tsp each of vanilla, cornflour and vinegar
Cherry Mess
1 cup tinned cherries
½ cup juice
2 tsp orange zest
¼ cup caster sugar
1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 2 tsp water
200g mascarpone
150g dark chocolate
- Preheat the oven to 150C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Draw eight circles 6-8cm in diameter.
- Beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Add the sugar in three or four batches, beating to incorporate each time. Beat in the vanilla, cornflour and vinegar. Using a spoon, dollop the meringue into each circle, shaping with the back of the spoon. Bake for one hour, then turn off the oven and allow to cool.
- Place the cherries, juice, zest and caster sugar in a small pot and bring to a simmer. Stir in the arrowroot and cook until thickened. Remove from heat and cool.
- Place the chocolate into small pieces in a heatproof bowl. Melt over simmering water until smooth. Remove from the heat.
- Place a piece of baking paper on a flat surface. Spread the chocolate thinly with a spatula and allow to cool completely. Break into shards or shapes of your liking.
- Break four of your meringues into small pieces in a bowl. Fold through the mascarpone.
- Make four heaps of meringue mixture on your serving plates. Stick your shard around the outside.
- To finish, drizzle with the cherry compote.