Baked Polenta Chips Recipe

This golden polenta chips recipe is dusted in smoked paprika and roasted until crisp. A dip of some sort is quite necessary, such as a simple, homemade aioli. Thick, greek yoghurt flecked with fresh herbs and a little lemon zest is another idea.
BAKED POLENTA CHIPS Serves 4
4 cups good quality chicken or vegetable stock 1½ cups finely ground polenta ½ cup grated parmesan 2 Tbsp butter A large handful of oregano, finely chopped 2 Tbsp smoked paprika Flaky sea salt Olive oil for drizzling
- Grease a large slice tin or square dish with olive oil, then set aside.
- Bring the stock to a soft boil, then add the polenta in a steady stream, whilst whisking. Continue to whisk for a few more minutes until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and whisk in the parmesan cheese, butter, and oregano.
- Pour the polenta into the prepared dish, and smooth out the top using a spatula. Allow to cool slightly, then cover and refrigerate until completely cold, at least 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 180 C.
- Turn out the polenta onto a chopping board, and slice it into thick chips. Sprinkle generously with smoked paprika on all sides.
- Place the chips on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle well with olive oil, then sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Bake in the oven for 25-35 minutes, or until golden and crispy.