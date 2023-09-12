5 Spectacular Wines To Celebrate Organic Wine Week

It’s Organic Wine Week from September 18-24 and Viva’s wine editor Jo Burzynska says it’s high time you tried an organic tipple.

Timed around the spring equinox, the sixth annual Organic Wine Week is a celebration of organic wines from Aotearoa. Organised by Organic Winegrowers NZ (OWNZ), from September 18-24, wineries, distributors, influencers, restaurants, and retailers are uniting to showcase and raise awareness of the importance and quality of organic wine in the country.

Mid-way through the week at the OWNZ-hosted Down to Earth on Thursday, September 21, visitors can get among the exciting developments happening in organic wine. It’s an opportunity to try 60 different bottles, poured by 20 organic wineries, accompanied by thoughtful finger food at East Street Hall on Karangahape Rd from 5.30pm until 8pm. They will not only be sharing their wines, but members of the country’s main grower-led organic winegrowing organisation will also be transmitting their passion for the positive impact these can have on people and the planet.

Organic wines are those made without synthetic chemical fertilisers, pesticides, or herbicides, with a focus on working with nature rather than against it to foster the biodiversity that supports healthy soil and vines. These encompass biodynamic wines, which additionally work with special plant, animal and mineral preparations, and the rhythmic influences of the sun, moon and planets.

Gaining traction in recent years, organic wines are being made by some of New Zealand’s most revered producers, from Bell Hill to Felton Road. Over 10 per cent of New Zealand wineries now hold organic certification.

Tickets for Down to Earth are $38-48 and can be booked at Organicwinenz.com.

Great wines to enjoy this Organic Wine Week

Windrush Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021, $25.

A vibrantly fruited sauvignon that pairs punchy flavours with a silky elegance. Its notes of passionfruit are threaded with elderflower and holy basil aromatics, lifted further by a fresh briny note and a squeeze of pink grapefruit.

Chateau Garage Orca Corca Hawke’s Bay Rosato 2023, $35.

From the brand-new Orca Corca range launched this month comes this mouthwatering sangiovese rosé. Made with grapes from the organic certified Osawa Vineyard, its bright raspberry and nectarine fruit and zip of sherbet lemon are supported by a textural richness from its wild fermentation in oak and ageing ‘sur lie’.

Stockists: Selected retailers and Chateaugarage.co.nz

Carrick Billet-Doux Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2022, $39.

Pretty, pure and cherry-fruited, Carrick’s love letter to pinot is wrapped in gossamer and perfumed with notes of rose and clove with a subtle earth and savoury undertone. It’s seen no fining, filtration or added sulphur.

Selection Massale Marlborough Cabernet Franc 2022, $25.

So juicy and joyful, this should bring pleasure to those new to Cabernet Franc, as well as fans of the varietal. Plush with bright cassis and cherry fruit, it’s scented with a hint of florals and the variety’s classic note of green capsicum.

Stonecroft Reserve Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2020, $60.

Seriously good flagship syrah from the variety’s New Zealand pioneer, Stonecroft. Concentrated, structured and refined, its fragrant black-fruited palate is infused with notes of incense, leather, pepper and spice.