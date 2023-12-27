3 Barbecuing Recipes For Simple, Satisfying Summer Lunches

Fire up the hot plate and don your chefiest apron — these barbecuing recipes from Angela Casley are primed for summertime.

We wait all year to take advantage of sunny backyard dining, and now the time (fingers crossed) has finally arrived. The toasty and charred flavours of a barbecue grill add a delicious dimension to both meats and vegetables and pair perfectly with a crisp, refreshing drink.

Fennel and pomegranate lamb racks

Serves 4-6

Racks of lamb are so quick to prepare and cook, but they never fail to impress. Leaving some fat on is actually a nice idea — it adds to the succulent flavour. Keep the fennel fresh and green before cooking by placing it into a bowl of water with a squeeze of lemon juice.

¼ cup olive oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 head fennel, thinly sliced

2 tsp fennel seeds, lightly crushed

¼ cup pomegranate molasses

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 racks of lamb

Salt and pepper

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Heat a barbecue hot plate to a low heat. Place the oil into a frying pan or barbecue-safe dish and bring the heat up to medium. Add the onion, garlic and fennel, tossing them together on the barbecue for 5 minutes. Cover with tinfoil or close the lid, cooking slowly for 30 minutes until squishy and completely soft. Remove from the heat. In a bowl, combine the fennel seeds, molasses and vinegar. Spread half over the racks of lamb. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the barbecue to medium heat. Cook the lamb racks for 20 minutes in total, or until done to your liking, turning once or twice during cooking. Remove and rest for 10 minutes. Before serving, smother over the remaining molasses mixture. Add the pomegranate seeds to the fennel and serve extra on the side. Slice the lamb racks and place on top of the fennel.

This barbecue chicken banh mi recipe is also great to pack for a picnic. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecue chicken banh mi

Makes 4

Bright and crisp vegetables make excellent company to these deeply marinated chicken thighs. Add more chilli if you fancy a bit more heat. But, if feeding these to children or first-time guests, serve in a little bowl separately instead.

1 clove garlic, grated

2 tsp grated ginger

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup brown sugar

450g chicken thighs

4 long buns

Lime, to squeeze

Salad

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded white cabbage

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 cup coriander leaves, plus extra to serve

½ red chilli, thinly sliced (place 1 tsp into the dressing)

Dressing

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp caster sugar

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 tsp fish sauce

Into a bowl place the garlic, ginger, soy, fish sauce, sesame oil and sugar, combining well. Add the chicken thighs and marinate for 2 hours or overnight. For the dressing, place all the ingredients into a jar and shake well. For the salad, in a large bowl place the cabbages, cucumber, coriander and chilli, mixing well. Add half the dressing, reserving the remainder to serve alongside. When ready to cook the chicken, heat a barbecue to medium heat. Pat the excess marinade from the chicken and cook for 5 or 6 minutes on each side. To serve, split open the buns. Fill with salad, sliced chicken and a drizzle of extra dressing. Add a good squeeze of lime.

Go meatless with these barbecued mushrooms and flatbread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecued mushrooms and flatbread

Serves 4

Cook these flatbreads just before serving for the best results. The dough can be made well ahead of time (refrigerate and remove 30 minutes before cooking). This dish is versatile — try adding your favourite seasonal fillings to change it up.

Marinade

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 Tbsp tomato sauce

2 tsp soy sauce

Pinch chilli flakes

6 field mushrooms, cut into 2cm slices

¼ cup water

Flatbread

1 tsp dried yeast

1 tsp sugar

1 cup hot water

1 ½ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp olive oil

To serve

2 cups baby cos leaves

1 cup corn

1 avocado, chopped

½ lemon, squeezed

For the marinade, place the garlic, paprika, tomato sauce, soy and chilli flakes in a bowl and combine well. Remove half into a cup and add ¼ cup water to make the sauce. Add the sliced mushrooms to the remaining marinade, tossing gently to cover. To make the flatbread, mix the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the hot water. Leave for 10 minutes until frothy. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Add the oil to the frothy yeast and pour into the flour, mixing well. Knead on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Place in a clean bowl, cover and put in a warm area for 50 minutes to rise. Cook the mushrooms on a barbecue hotplate for 3-4 minutes on each side. Set aside. To cook the flatbread, divide the dough into 8 balls and roll to 5mm thick. Plate one or two on to a clean hot barbecue plate and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until bubbled, then flip and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stack while you cook the remainder. To serve, place the lettuce in a bowl. Combine the corn, avocado and lemon. Place a bit of each on a flatbread with mushrooms. Wrap and enjoy.

