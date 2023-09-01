16 Crowd-Pleasing (But Stress-Free) Dishes To Make This Father’s Day

Nothing says “Thank you for being a great father figure” like one-pot chicken.

This Sunday offers the opportunity to express care and love for someone who is a pillar of support in your life.

In those celebrations, you might have whānau, friends and the wider community gather to mark the occasion, and nothing brings a group together quite like a table heaving with food.

These large-format meals provide the means to delight and entertain a larger group or full family, sharing a plate of food that enriches that lovely, comforting sense of togetherness even further. You could turn to reliable roasts, hearty salads or homemade fish and chips for a delicious shared meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This generous shoulder is coated in a sticky marmalade glaze.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple bake marries the flavours of roasted potatoes, pork and parmesan all in one big melty dish. Top with gravy for extra comfort. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dine with a delightfully punchy risotto, enlivened with chicken stock and spicy peppers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A layer of thinly sliced potatoes tops this oven-baked lamb pie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Repurpose slices of bread to make crunchy croutons for this salad. This dish is served with a drizzle of sweet, citrusy dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Break bread together with this delicious seafood dish, and soak in the flavours of baked fish, prawns and strong aromatics.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade fish and chips are always a welcome treat. This serving incorporates finely grated cheese and a good squeeze of lime juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For a more low-key shared lunch, reach for good-quality bread and your sandwich press — you’ll be enjoying melty cheese and moreish, pickle-y flavours in no time.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You could serve this chilli with brown rice, spoon it over a baked potato or add to a flame-warmed tortilla (for a little more theatre).

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking to get together in the morning, this dish of Turkish eggs will be an easy shared meal. Serve it up with warm toast for each guest and portion out the vege-filled toppings.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Rosemary seems to be sprouting around every corner at the moment. Make the most of the season with this oven-baked chicken risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rustic and leafy salad could be enjoyed as a main or served alongside other dishes if you’re looking for a bigger feast.

Photo / Supplied

This vibrant pot of gold, a set-and-forget chicken, will be a crowd-pleaser.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This green lamb salad embraces the savoury and salty flavours of dukkah and brings in some funk with slices of blue cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This gluten-free salad features perfectly grilled vegetables and little morsels of crispy bacon — if you’re looking for something brunch-appropriate you could add a fried egg.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sumptuous seafood recipe utilises wholemeal pastry, bringing a strong earthiness to the leek and salmon.