15 Recipes For A Loungy, Lush Long Weekend Lunch

With a bit of time to relax, the dining table can be a great place to park up. It provides an opportunity for a long chat, a few drinks and a lot of delicious kai.

This weekend, there’s no rush. These meals are perfect for welcoming a slow session, with many cooked on the barbecue or slow-roasted in the oven.

A few refreshing salads also pair nicely with more robust meat dishes, bringing a balance of flavours to the table.

These meals can be mixed and matched according to how you feel. There are potatoes, salads and even salmon that work well as sides. We, unsurprisingly, suggest chocolate for dessert.

Photo / Supplied

This vegetarian burger recipe comes from chef Martin Nordin and is served with Saint Agur or blue cheese and some freshly chopped chives.

Photo / Supplied

This salad tastes bright and herby with the addition of fresh dill, basil and a squeeze of lime.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These cheesy oven-baked potatoes can work as a tasty side for a meat or fish dish, and feature creamy, crispy and crunchy textures from a hot oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy bread, hot chilli, tender chicken — this banh mi recipe is the ultimate afternoon dish. The marinade in this recipe also swaps out well for tofu.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With a bite of chilli and a sprinkle of brown sugar, these quick-marinating prawns will be a moreish accompaniment to the dining table.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Smoked, pan-fried or barbecued salmon makes this salad feel lush and wholesome. Pairing it with white wine or rosé will cut the flaky fish with sharp sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These ribs are marinated in hoisin, paprika, chilli flakes and cider vinegar, and the barbecue works its magic on the sticky, sweet glaze.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chives and parmesan add a herby, salty kick to the brunch-y crepes, which work at almost any time of the day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These barbecue kebabs are bursting with herby goodness and are served with a punchy squeeze of lemon and a dollop of garlicky aioli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A hot and spicy marinade with jalapenos, green chilli and lime zest adds major flavour to the steaks, which Angela Casley pairs with rice, avocado and corn chips.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Panko crumbs add a light, crispy texture to this roasted chicken. Chopped parsley balances out the salty parmesan for a well-rounded flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salmon is topped with caramelised red onion and lemon, drawing out delicious flavours for the side.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Raw courgette and fennel give this potato salad a crispy refresh. A simple lemon dressing is all that’s needed to enhance the side dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The key to this simple savoury tart is cooking the leeks long and slow to ensure they are really soft.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this mix of salmon, prawns, white fish, cherry tomatoes and potatoes with crusty bread and a generous spread of butter.