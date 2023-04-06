15 Recipes For A Loungy, Lush Long Weekend Lunch

With a bit of time to relax, the dining table can be a great place to park up. It provides an opportunity for a long chat, a few drinks and a lot of delicious kai.
This weekend, there’s no rush. These meals are perfect for welcoming a slow session, with
A few refreshing salads also pair nicely with more robust meat dishes, bringing a balance of flavours to the table.
These meals can be mixed and matched according to how you feel. There are potatoes, salads and even salmon that work well as sides. We, unsurprisingly, suggest chocolate for dessert.
This vegetarian burger recipe comes from chef Martin Nordin and is served with Saint Agur or blue cheese and some freshly chopped chives.
This salad tastes bright and herby with the addition of fresh dill, basil and a squeeze of lime.
These cheesy oven-baked potatoes can work as a tasty side for a meat or fish dish, and feature creamy, crispy and crunchy textures from a hot oven.
Crispy bread, hot chilli, tender chicken — this banh mi recipe is the ultimate afternoon dish. The marinade in this recipe also swaps out well for tofu.
With a bite of chilli and a sprinkle of brown sugar, these quick-marinating prawns will be a moreish accompaniment to the dining table.
Smoked, pan-fried or barbecued salmon makes this salad feel lush and wholesome. Pairing it with white wine or rosé will cut the flaky fish with sharp sweetness.
These ribs are marinated in hoisin, paprika, chilli flakes and cider vinegar, and the barbecue works its magic on the sticky, sweet glaze.
Chives and parmesan add a herby, salty kick to the brunch-y crepes, which work at almost any time of the day.
These barbecue kebabs are bursting with herby goodness and are served with a punchy squeeze of lemon and a dollop of garlicky aioli.
A hot and spicy marinade with jalapenos, green chilli and lime zest adds major flavour to the steaks, which Angela Casley pairs with rice, avocado and corn chips.
Panko crumbs add a light, crispy texture to this roasted chicken. Chopped parsley balances out the salty parmesan for a well-rounded flavour.
This salmon is topped with caramelised red onion and lemon, drawing out delicious flavours for the side.
Raw courgette and fennel give this potato salad a crispy refresh. A simple lemon dressing is all that’s needed to enhance the side dish.
The key to this simple savoury tart is cooking the leeks long and slow to ensure they are really soft.
Serve this mix of salmon, prawns, white fish, cherry tomatoes and potatoes with crusty bread and a generous spread of butter.