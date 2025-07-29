New Zealand Fashion Week is returning in August and Viva is giving you and a friend the chance to experience it like never before.

Get ready for front-row glamour, backstage access and exclusive style moments at exclusive fashion show Viva Presents The Greatest Hits Vol. 2.

Complete the entry form below and be in to win an unforgettable VIP fashion experience for two.

The prize includes:

Boutique accommodation at Hotel Indigo for two nights during NZFW (Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30)

Front-row tickets to runway show Viva Presents The Greatest Hits Vol. 2 presented by Viva show (Saturday, August 30)

Backstage experience at Viva Presents The Greatest Hits Vol. 2

Tickets to other shows and events at NZFW across two days (Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30)

A meet and greet opportunity with a NZ designer

Complimentary luxury transfers between Hotel Indigo and NZFW during your stay, courtesy of Giltrap Group

Luxury vehicle rental with Sixt NZ – voucher for a three-day weekend getaway at a later date (subject to availability, valid until June 30, 2026)

Entries close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 13 and the winner will be notified by Friday, August 15. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit the NZFW website here for this year’s programme and ticketing information, plus more on NZ’s biggest week in fashion.